Montesano High School implements modifed lockdown due to threat

Montesano High School was placed in modified lockdown Tuesday morning after a threat was communicated on a restroom wall. The Montesano Police Department is on scene.

Montesano School District Superintendent Dan Winter said students were being kept in their classrooms until the end of each period and would be able to to move to their next class at the appropriate time. According to Winter, parents were notified and added that they were given the option to pick up their children from school if they wish. He said he was not at liberty to disclose what was written on the bathroom wall.

Parents received the following via email: “For an abundance of caution and student safety, Montesano High School is going into a modified lockdown as we investigate a written threat found in the bathroom. Montesano Police Department was at the school investigating. We will keep you updated as we learn more.”

Winter said that all threats are taken seriously and that “we’ll get to the bottom of this and make sure everyone is safe.”

Aberdeen High School threat update

The regular schedule at Aberdeen High School resumed Tuesday, with additional safety awareness measures in place following a threat about a shooting that did not materialize on Monday. Athletics and after school activities were set to resume after sporting events and other after school activities were cancelled Monday evening, however, all after school activities were cancelled Tuesday due to the impending storm.

The threat was discovered written on the wall in a boys’ restroom Monday morning. The Aberdeen Police Department and high school administration are continuing to investigate.

There was to be a police presence in the morning and throughout the day on Tuesday. In addition, Co-Superintendent Lynn Green said there will be additional oversight to ensure that the school’s “Secure” protocol, which is in place every day, is followed.

Entrances will be closely monitored.

Student entry is via the main door only.

All outside doors will remain locked, as usual.

Once school begins, entry is only by permission of the School Office via the main door.

Green said the district is grateful to the Aberdeen Police Department for its prompt and thorough response. Parents are asked to let their children know that making threats is a serious matter and is against the law. Anyone who thinks they may have information about this incident is asked to contact Aberdeen police at 360-533-3180 or Aberdeen High School at 360-538-2040.