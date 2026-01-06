Minor violation leads to felony arrest

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office reported via Facebook that just after midnight Monday morning, Deputy Robert Johnson attempted to stop a vehicle in the South Aberdeen area for expired vehicle tabs.

Instead of pulling over, the driver fled and led Johnson on a high-speed pursuit through Cosmopolis and to the North River area of Grays Harbor County before crashing into a guardrail near mile marker 4 on North River Road. The driver then fled on foot into the nearby woods. A passenger in the vehicle was then arrested on an outstanding Department of Corrections felony warrant for drug possession.

Additional deputies and officers from the Aberdeen Police Department responded to the scene to assist in locating the driver. After an extensive search the deputies and officers were unable to locate the driver. However, through their investigation they were able to identify the driver as a 34-year-old male from South Bend.

At approximately 9 a.m. Monday, deputies were advised by several vigilant North River residents of a male subject wandering in the same area looking for a ride. The subject was described as being disheveled and wet. Deputies responded to the area and located the wet, cold and tired suspect. He was ultimately booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail where he was given a new dry bright orange jumpsuit to wear, served a meal, and given a blanket to keep him warm.

Charges have been referred to the Grays Harbor County Prosecutor’s Office.