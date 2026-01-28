Midwinter Break at Seabrook is set for February 13–21.

Winter at the coast has its own kind of magic — crisp beach walks, rosy cheeks, cozy evenings, and the kind of quiet that invites families to slow down and spend time together. During Midwinter Break, Seabrook turns that seasonal calm into something a little more playful, with a full week of hands-on activities, imagination-sparkers, and memory-makers designed for kids and the grown-ups who love watching them light up.

From indoor snowball battles and blanket-worthy movie days to glowing dance floors and creative crafts, each day brings a new reason to gather, laugh, and lean into the simple joy of being together. Whether it’s your first visit or a tradition in the making, Midwinter Break is an easy, feel-good way to turn a winter getaway into something your family will talk about long after the sand has been shaken from your shoes.

Activity Schedule:

Monday, Feb. 16 — Science Kits

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick-up at Sunrise Pool

Kick off the week with curiosity and creativity. Pick up a hands-on science kit designed for young explorers who love to discover how the world works. It’s the perfect way to ease into the week with something both fun and educational, ideal for a cozy morning or afternoon back at your rental home.

Tuesday, Feb 17 — Indoor Snowball Battles

10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Town Hall, 45-minute sessions, no sign-up

Get ready for friendly competition and a whole lot of giggles. Town Hall transforms into a wintery battleground where kids can duck, dodge, and toss soft “snowballs” in energetic indoor play sessions. Each round starts with a quick overview of the rules, followed by plenty of time for fast-paced fun and team spirit before wrapping up for cleanup.

Wednesday, Feb. 18 — Movie Night

6:30 p.m. at Town Hall

Movie playing: IF

Popcorn and juice provided

Settle in for a cozy midweek break where families can stretch out, snack on popcorn, sip juice pouches, and enjoy a movie together. Limited chairs will be available, with yoga mats provided for floor seating. Blankets, pillows, and favorite stuffed animals are always encouraged for maximum coziness.

Thursday, Feb. 19 — Fort Building

10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Town Hall, 45-minute sessions, no sign-up

Let creativity run wild as little architects design and construct their own cozy hideouts and imaginative forts. With plenty of time to collaborate and build, this activity is all about teamwork, problem-solving, and the pride that comes with creating something from scratch.

Fridays — Glow Dance Party

6:30 – 8 p.m. Town Hall

When the sun sets early, Seabrook lights up the night. Families are invited to hit the dance floor for an evening of music, movement, and glow-in-the-dark fun. Think bright colors, happy energy, and kids showing off their best dance moves while parents soak in the moment.

Saturdays — Craft Kits: Marshmallow Structures

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pick-up at Sunrise Pool

Wrap up the week with something sweet and creative. Pick up a craft kit and challenge your family to design and build a marshmallow structure, part engineering project, part edible masterpiece. It’s playful, hands-on, and just the right mix of messy and magical.