McCleary Fire Fighters Association continues the luminaire tradition

On the afternoon of Christmas Eve, McCleary residents continued the annual tradition of illuminating the McCleary Cemetery with luminaires. Nearly 30 volunteers came out to place a luminaire by every headstone. And as dusk transitioned into night, the cemetery became a field of light.

The McCleary Fire Fighters Association organized the event and provided the supplies

“Sharon Geer orchestrated it [placing the luminaires] for a very long time,” said Jeff Geer. “When she passed, one wish was for the Fire Association to take it over.”

The morning of Christmas Day, volunteers returned to remove the luminaires.