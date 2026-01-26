Lucy Rose crowned Miss Grays Harbor

Also crowned were Miss Grays Harbor and Pacific Coast teens and Miss Pacific Coast

Lucy Rose, a student at Aberdeen High School, was crowned the 2026 Miss Grays Harbor during pageant ceremonies held at Aberdeen High School’s auditorium on Saturday.

At the pageant, winners were announced for both Miss Grays Harbor and Miss Pacific Coast in the Teen and in the Miss divisions. The Miss Grays Harbor title goes back to 1948 and the Miss Pacific Coast title was initiated in 2004. The Miss Grays Harbor’s Teen title started in 2007, and the Miss Pacific Coast’s Teen title began only last year.

The 2026 Miss Grays Harbor’s Teen is Liliana Ayala of Aberdeen, while the 2026 Miss Pacific Coast’s Teen is Peyton Marchie, also of Aberdeen. The 2026 Miss Pacific Coast is Sofia Da Silva, currently attending college in Bozeman, Montana.

A total of 19 people participated in the pageant, with a total of $45,000 in scholarships awarded.