Longtime resident Edwards selected to fill Oakville City Council vacancy

Lifelong Oakville resident Jason Edwards was selected by the Oakville City Council to fill the position 1 vacancy, according to a recent news release from the city.

The vacancy was created when former Councilor Bill Breedlove was elected as Oakville’s mayor during last November’s general election.

Oakville published a call for letters of interest for the city council position, both online and in the newspaper of record, during a two-week window beginning Dec. 24 and ending Jan. 6.

Edwards was the only individual who submitted a letter of interest, the release stated.

“I’m very excited to join the Oakville City Council,” Edwards said. “A time comes in your life when you realize if you really want things to get better, you need to be involved in the process.”

Edwards has spent virtually his entire life as a resident of Oakville, growing up on his parents’ farm, attending Oakville schools and eventually raising his family there. Edwards has worked for the past 18 years as a heavy-duty diesel technician for the Pierce Transit bus maintenance division, according to the release.

“We all feel very fortunate to have Jason join our team,” Breedlove said. “His breadth of knowledge of ‘all things Oakville’ and his strong commitment to this community will be of great service to everything the city is looking to accomplish.”

Following the appointment of Edwards, the Oakville City Council now has no remaining vacancies, with all five positions filled.

“I am ready to get to work,” Edwards said. “Very hopeful as a team we can help Oakville continue to grow into a thriving community.”

The Oakville City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of every month at Oakville City Hall, 204 E. Main St., Oakville.