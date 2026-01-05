Local credit unions announce partnership merger

Great NorthWest Federal Credit Union has served Grays Harbor, Pacific and surrounding communities since 1953 — originally chartered to serve Schafer Mills employees.

Great NorthWest Federal Credit Union has 5 branches with over 18,000 members across eight counties with 67 employees.

Strait View Credit Union was established in 1939 serving Washington Pulp and Paper employees. Strait View Credit Union has one branch located in Port Angeles, currently serving over 7,000 members with 13 employees.

“This merger is an ideal joining of forces with both credit unions serving similar membership demographics, providing local focus and values,” stated a news release. “This proposed merger is pending regulatory and membership approval.”

Both Boards of Directors have unanimously approved moving forward, and the credit unions will now begin the formal review and approval process required by state and federal regulators, as well as the membership vote at Strait View Credit Union.

“Joining forces with Strait View Credit Union is a strategic decision designed to grow our credit union and better serve our amazing membership base in Western Washington,” said Doug Page, president and CEO of Great NorthWest Federal Credit Union. “Strait View Credit Union has been a pillar of the Port Angeles community for nearly 90 years. With similar membership demographics, branding and mission, we believe bringing our credit unions together is beneficial to all members and the communities we serve.”

The merger will not affect anyone’s accounts or funds, and the credit unions are not changing ownership. All current members will retain their membership while enhancing access to new products and services. Like all credit unions, Great NorthWest Federal Credit Union and Strait View Credit Union are and always will be owned by their members.

“Our commitment to our members is unwavering,” said Lisa Roening, Strait View Credit Union CEO. “We would not be here today without the vision and support of the community that founded our credit union. This merger is about the potential to grow and provide new services and opportunities for our members and our team. Great NorthWest FCU shares our values and commitment to members. We are excited for the future.”