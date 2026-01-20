Live performances of all types on tap in Grays Harbor

There are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor in the coming days, plus we have a few save the dates for you as well. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.
The acoustic side of Johnny “The Capo”
Corks and Taps
130 Oyhut Bay Blvd SW Suite 101, Ocean Shores
Friday, Jan. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Shaun Beebe at Corks and Taps
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Jonas Allen – CANCELLED
McCleary Museum Event Center
Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.
Aberdeen Bobcat Boosters Concert
Aberdeen High School Commons
Monday, Jan. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Annual scholarship fundraiser. Baked potato bar starts at 4 p.m. with the auctions/entertainment starting at 5. Live performances by Aberdeen School District students.
Dogger
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Friday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.
Live acoustic show at The Red Cedar in Hoquiam
Friday, Feb. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Galway Bay’s ABC3 Americana Music Festival
Jan. 30 – Feb 1
880 Point Brown Avenue NE, Ocean Shores
Appalachian, bluegrass, cowboy, country, cavalry – live performances, storytelling, southern style food, craft brews, bourbon tasting
ABC3 All Days VIP Pass $140
VIP Ticket Includes:
50% off ABC3 Americana Music T-Shirt
Individual Day Passes:
ABC3 Friday Pass $65
ABC3 Friday Evening Only $30 4 p.m. start time – purchase at the door
ABC3 Saturday Pass $65
ABC3 Saturday Evening Only $30 4 p.m. start time – purchase at the door
ABC3 Sunday Pass $20
Limited area for under 21 years of age at the pub so not all stages will be available.
Rockin’ the Ocean Shores Convention Center
Featuring Patrick Murray and Deerswerver
Saturday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m.
$30 in advance, $35 at the door
The Glam Bandit
McCleary Museum Event Center
Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.
Travis Scott Garland is a singer/songwriter who performs under the name “The Glam Bandit.” He has been playing various forms of music around Washington state for over 20 years. Playing a mix of originals and covers, he primarily focuses on folk, blues, country, and other forms of Americana music. He has a masters degree in music education, and provides private music instruction as well as performances.
Admission is by donation for this all ages performance
GHC Steel Drums
Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m.
Wellington Rehearsal Hall
Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites.
Admission is free
GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band
Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Enjoy an evening of lively music with the GHC Music Department, Jazz Band, and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck.
General Admission $5
GHC students free
GHC String Ensemble
Wellington Rehearsal Hall
Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m.
FREE
That Irish Guy
Galway Bay Irish Pub
Friday, March 27 at 6 p.m.
Champagne Sunday featuring husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen
Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Adults $20
Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17
GHC Students and 12 and Under free
Bon Débarras
Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Adults $20
Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17
GHC Students and 12 and under free
Rock & Blues Flea Market Festival
Ocean Shores Convention Center
May 23-25
World Music Day
Sunday, June 21
Downtown Aberdeen
Seabrook’s 2026 Sunset Concerts
Every Friday from June 26 through Sept. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Sunset Amphitheater in Seabrook