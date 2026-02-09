Live music roundup

There are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor in the coming days and weeks, plus we have a few save the dates for you as well. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

Shaun Beebe

Corks and Taps Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

An Evening with Richard Jones

Corks and Taps Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort

Friday, Feb 13 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Head Over Feet, the Alanis Morissette tribute

Friday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar

126 E Pioneer Ave, Montesano

Ben Fagerstedt

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar

126 E Pioneer Ave, Montesano

Valentine’s Day with Kitty Mae

Shujack’s in Elma

Saturday, Feb. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Join Kitty Mae for a fun, feel-good night of honky-tonk favorites and original songs

The Six

Pine Tree Bar & Grill in Westport

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.

Amanda Foust

Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen

Saturday, Feb. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Deerswerver

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Feb 20-21 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Cupid’s Show

Messy Jessy’s Bar and Grill in Aberdeen

Saturday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. 21+

Featuring Michael B. Johnson, Bad Owls and Heaper

Erina McLaren

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Feb 27-28 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Rockin’ the Ocean Shores Convention Center

Featuring Patrick Murray and Deerswerver

Saturday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m.

$30 in advance, $35 at the door

Tiny Brewery Concert

Steam Donkey Brewing in Aberdeen

Featuring Aberdeen’s own Clear Nothing, and Split Shft and Grrrizzly

Saturday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m.

$10, 21+

The Paperboys

Raymond Theatre

323 3rd St

Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for The Paperboys will be $25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com, or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.

The Glam Bandit

McCleary Museum Event Center

Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

Travis Scott Garland is a singer/songwriter who performs under the name “The Glam Bandit.” He has been playing various forms of music around Washington state for over 20 years. Playing a mix of originals and covers, he primarily focuses on folk, blues, country, and other forms of Americana music. He has a masters degree in music education, and provides private music instruction as well as performances.

Admission is by donation for this all ages performance

Emerald Harbor

Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen

Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m.

Hoquiam Schools Spring Concert

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam

Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

All District Choir Concert

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam

Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

GHC Steel Drums

Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m.

Wellington Rehearsal Hall

Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites.

Admission is free

GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band

Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Enjoy an evening of lively music with the GHC Music Department, Jazz Band, and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck.

General Admission $5

GHC students free

Reggie Garrett & Christine Gunn

Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

McCleary Museum Event Center

Admission by donation

Reggie Garrett and Christine Gunn are a musical duo of unparalleled emotion and virtuosity. Reggie’s lyricism in his explorations of the variety and subtlety of human experience are supported and propelled into flight by Christine’s dynamic and sensuous musicality.

GHC String Ensemble

Wellington Rehearsal Hall

Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m.

Free

Champagne Sunday featuring husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen

Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Adults $20

Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17

GHC Students and 12 and Under free

A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam

Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $35

Bon Débarras

Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Adults $20

Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17

GHC Students and 12 and under free

Rock & Blues Flea Market Festival

Ocean Shores Convention Center

May 23-25

World Music Day

Sunday, June 21

Downtown Aberdeen

Seabrook’s 2026 Sunset Concerts

Every Friday from June 26 through Sept. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunset Amphitheater in Seabrook