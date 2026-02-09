Live music roundup

There are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor in the coming days and weeks, plus we have a few save the dates for you as well. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.
Shaun Beebe
Corks and Taps Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
An Evening with Richard Jones
Corks and Taps Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort
Friday, Feb 13 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Head Over Feet, the Alanis Morissette tribute
Friday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar
126 E Pioneer Ave, Montesano
Ben Fagerstedt
Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar
126 E Pioneer Ave, Montesano
Valentine’s Day with Kitty Mae
Shujack’s in Elma
Saturday, Feb. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Join Kitty Mae for a fun, feel-good night of honky-tonk favorites and original songs
The Six
Pine Tree Bar & Grill in Westport
Saturday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.
Amanda Foust
Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen
Saturday, Feb. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Deerswerver
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Feb 20-21 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Cupid’s Show
Messy Jessy’s Bar and Grill in Aberdeen
Saturday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. 21+
Featuring Michael B. Johnson, Bad Owls and Heaper
Erina McLaren
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Feb 27-28 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Rockin’ the Ocean Shores Convention Center
Featuring Patrick Murray and Deerswerver
Saturday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m.
$30 in advance, $35 at the door
Tiny Brewery Concert
Steam Donkey Brewing in Aberdeen
Featuring Aberdeen’s own Clear Nothing, and Split Shft and Grrrizzly
Saturday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m.
$10, 21+
The Paperboys
Raymond Theatre
323 3rd St
Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m.
Tickets for The Paperboys will be $25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com, or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.
The Glam Bandit
McCleary Museum Event Center
Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.
Travis Scott Garland is a singer/songwriter who performs under the name “The Glam Bandit.” He has been playing various forms of music around Washington state for over 20 years. Playing a mix of originals and covers, he primarily focuses on folk, blues, country, and other forms of Americana music. He has a masters degree in music education, and provides private music instruction as well as performances.
Admission is by donation for this all ages performance
Emerald Harbor
Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen
Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m.
Hoquiam Schools Spring Concert
7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam
Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.
All District Choir Concert
7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam
Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.
GHC Steel Drums
Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m.
Wellington Rehearsal Hall
Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites.
Admission is free
GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band
Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Enjoy an evening of lively music with the GHC Music Department, Jazz Band, and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck.
General Admission $5
GHC students free
Reggie Garrett & Christine Gunn
Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.
McCleary Museum Event Center
Admission by donation
Reggie Garrett and Christine Gunn are a musical duo of unparalleled emotion and virtuosity. Reggie’s lyricism in his explorations of the variety and subtlety of human experience are supported and propelled into flight by Christine’s dynamic and sensuous musicality.
GHC String Ensemble
Wellington Rehearsal Hall
Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m.
Free
Champagne Sunday featuring husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen
Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Adults $20
Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17
GHC Students and 12 and Under free
A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation
7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam
Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $35
Bon Débarras
Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Adults $20
Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17
GHC Students and 12 and under free
Rock & Blues Flea Market Festival
Ocean Shores Convention Center
May 23-25
World Music Day
Sunday, June 21
Downtown Aberdeen
Seabrook’s 2026 Sunset Concerts
Every Friday from June 26 through Sept. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Sunset Amphitheater in Seabrook