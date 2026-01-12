Live music in Grays Harbor this week and beyond

Plenty of events, however, Jonas Allen’s appearance at the McCleary Museum Event Center has been cancelled

There are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor this week, plus we have offer a look ahead to some upcoming shows further out. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

Shaun Beebe at Corks and Taps

130 Oyhut Bay Blvd SW Suite 101, Ocean Shores, Washington, United States

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

GHC Jazz Festival with Duende Libre

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.

Duende Libre celebrates the connections between jazz and music from Cuba, Brazil, and the Mediterranean. Their stewardship is a natural continuation of decades of dedicated apprenticeship with master musicians from around the world.

Musicale 2026 — Annual Scholarship Benefit Concert

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Aberdeen Presbyterian Church

Each year the Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association awards scholarships to deserving Grays Harbor and Pacific County music students.

Featured performers at this year’s event include:

Dalma Ashby, violinist, accompanied by pianist Kira Miller, and The Coast Trio

Ben Jurasin, clarinettist and 2025 Scholarship Recipient, accompanied by a jazz combo

Coastline Chorale, vocal ensemble directed by Ian Dorsch, accompanied by pianist Kira Miller

Coast Trio, string ensemble featuring Debra Akerlund, John O’Brien and Leslie O’Brien, joined by pianist Kira Miller and mezzo soprano vocalist Joy Dorsch

Jonas Allen – CANCELLED

McCleary Museum Event Center

Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

Aberdeen Bobcat Boosters

Aberdeen High School Commons

Monday, Jan. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Annual scholarship fundraiser. Baked potato bar starts at 4 p.m. with the auctions/entertainment starting at 5. Live performances by Aberdeen School District students.

Dogger

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Friday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Galway Bay’s ABC3 Americana Music Festival

Jan. 30 – Feb 1

880 Point Brown Avenue NE, Ocean Shores

Appalachian, bluegrass, cowboy, country, cavalry – live performances, storytelling, southern style food, craft brews, bourbon tasting

The Glam Bandit

McCleary Museum Event Center

March 6 at 7 p.m.

Travis Scott Garland is a singer/songwriter who performs under the name “The Glam Bandit”. He has been playing various forms of music around Washington state for over 20 years. Playing a mix of originals and covers, he primarily focuses on folk, blues, country, and other forms of Americana music. He has a masters degree in music education, and provides private music instruction as well as performances.

Admission is by donation for this all ages performance

GHC Steel Drums

Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m.

Wellington Rehearsal Hall

Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites.

Admission is free

GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band

Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Enjoy an evening of lively music with the GHC Music Department, Jazz Band, and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck.

General Admission $5

GHC students free

Save the date for Seabrook’s 2026 Sunset Concerts

Every summertime Friday from June 26 through Sept. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunset Amphitheater