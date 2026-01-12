Live music in Grays Harbor this week and beyond

There are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor this week, plus we have offer a look ahead to some upcoming shows further out. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.
Shaun Beebe at Corks and Taps
130 Oyhut Bay Blvd SW Suite 101, Ocean Shores, Washington, United States
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
GHC Jazz Festival with Duende Libre
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.
Duende Libre celebrates the connections between jazz and music from Cuba, Brazil, and the Mediterranean. Their stewardship is a natural continuation of decades of dedicated apprenticeship with master musicians from around the world.
Musicale 2026 — Annual Scholarship Benefit Concert
Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Aberdeen Presbyterian Church
Each year the Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association awards scholarships to deserving Grays Harbor and Pacific County music students.
Featured performers at this year’s event include:
Dalma Ashby, violinist, accompanied by pianist Kira Miller, and The Coast Trio
Ben Jurasin, clarinettist and 2025 Scholarship Recipient, accompanied by a jazz combo
Coastline Chorale, vocal ensemble directed by Ian Dorsch, accompanied by pianist Kira Miller
Coast Trio, string ensemble featuring Debra Akerlund, John O’Brien and Leslie O’Brien, joined by pianist Kira Miller and mezzo soprano vocalist Joy Dorsch
Jonas Allen – CANCELLED
McCleary Museum Event Center
Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.
Aberdeen Bobcat Boosters
Aberdeen High School Commons
Monday, Jan. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Annual scholarship fundraiser. Baked potato bar starts at 4 p.m. with the auctions/entertainment starting at 5. Live performances by Aberdeen School District students.
Dogger
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Friday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.
Galway Bay’s ABC3 Americana Music Festival
Jan. 30 – Feb 1
880 Point Brown Avenue NE, Ocean Shores
Appalachian, bluegrass, cowboy, country, cavalry – live performances, storytelling, southern style food, craft brews, bourbon tasting
The Glam Bandit
McCleary Museum Event Center
March 6 at 7 p.m.
Travis Scott Garland is a singer/songwriter who performs under the name “The Glam Bandit”. He has been playing various forms of music around Washington state for over 20 years. Playing a mix of originals and covers, he primarily focuses on folk, blues, country, and other forms of Americana music. He has a masters degree in music education, and provides private music instruction as well as performances.
Admission is by donation for this all ages performance
GHC Steel Drums
Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m.
Wellington Rehearsal Hall
Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites.
Admission is free
GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band
Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Enjoy an evening of lively music with the GHC Music Department, Jazz Band, and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck.
General Admission $5
GHC students free
Save the date for Seabrook’s 2026 Sunset Concerts
Every summertime Friday from June 26 through Sept. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Sunset Amphitheater