Live music and surf culture join in harmony at LOGE Westport

On Saturday afternoon, the LOGE location in Westport welcomed dark folk artist Blazing October to perform for traveling guests and the public.

His sound was smooth, raspy, and meticulously powerful. As he switched from electric guitar to acoustic, he brought a calm, unique performance that fit right into the woodland seaside setting of Westport on this bright yet chilly day. This free show will be one of many as spring descends and summer rises in this stunning town.

There was a strong sense of family and community throughout the evening as campers joined alongside performer Joseph Kuntz’s family, who traveled with him for this performance. People could be themselves and dance with joy in the air and smoke from the campfire. They even provided well-built lawn chairs around the firepits and free firewood for campers.

Some families grilled their food, but others had brought it from the local taqueria. While the music echoed, the adults laid back in their seats, and the children played, it became clear that this was a wholesome area where everyone was inviting.

Kuntz had a bit to say about what this aspect of the show meant to him.

“Support from anybody, big or small, can make a big deal. My daughter’s playing with the kids, they end up causing all the other kids to dance around. I’ve had individual artists who saw them come to the shows, and they made the show. So it was pretty fun to watch that happen. “

Kuntz’s set was varied, utilizing backing tracks featuring drums, bass guitar, and additional electric guitar. This, along with fresh material, made for a unique performance as a one-man show. The highlight was the raw emotions conveyed in his songwriting when stripped down to his voice and acoustic guitar. He had a relaxed presence that was one of his own, even switching up sounds and playing psychedelic rock utilizing pedals that made for great experimentation. One was a loop pedal that played back sounds to the audience.

At one point, his daughter joined him on stage to play an Aztec whistle, which mimics the sound of a human scream. They had a blast on stage together, and this moment of tenderness still added an edge to his music.

Even when speaking about how Blazing October came to fruition, he had more kind words about the impact family has on his musical outlook.

“My brothers were doing sound reinforcement, which got me into doing it. Some of this is old equipment from that time. But they took me to shows. I was my daughter’s age, running around the yard. It was good. Good memories inspire musicians not to give up when they have a family. Use it as an inspiration. Move it forward.”

The manager of LOGE Westport, Emily Brown, had an enlightening sense of good intentions about these events and whom she urged to visit. Seeing the reactions of those in the crowd made waves. This Saturday created emotions of encouragement for her, as well as the artists who are scheduled to perform over the coming weeks.

“I’ve heard people talk about how cool the band is, and doing these types of events is a wonderful thing that we do,” she said. “So I was hearing that music in my ears, knowing that people were having a good time and enjoying themselves. So it’s a good encouragement. I want people to feel like they’re welcome. That’s what LOGE is all about. I don’t care if you are a guest. I don’t care if you are biking on the side of the road and you hear the music, you’re like, ‘oh my god. I want to go check it out.’ My entire goal, and I would probably speak for all of the LOGE managers, is to get all the locals to go into their shops and check out what we’re all about so we can just be buddies. I love that.”

Setting

This LOGE location is close to various activities, and everyone in the area has this magical sense of wanderlust. In its way, this could be why there are so many options available at LOGE as a guest or camper.

These range from full hook-up spaces for RVs to covered and manicured tent areas and, for the truly adventurous, a rustic zone for independent camping. LOGE creates a motel where occupants have free range and control over how much communication they prefer and which setting. With so many possible outdoor adventures nearby, it was also essential to get Brown’s opinion.

“We help people find their place by making it easy to connect, get out, and explore,” she said. “This LOGE, in particular, is a surfing culture. We’re the base camp for surfing here in Westport. Then the other properties, of course, have their activity, so anything from hiking to snowboarding to everything else under the sun that’s outdoors related. But surfing, for one, and beachcombing for all the cool agates. Gosh, and just walking the marina checking out all the local shops.”

When looking closer at the details of this location, her eye for decoration was immaculate. She creates an atmosphere of soft surf aesthetics for visitors that is reminiscent of the sleepy California seaside. Surfboards, warm woods, and vintage-style decor spanned throughout the motel and cafe, adding a tone to the cozy stay. Knowing more about this can add an extra connection to your vacation.

Brown embraces the surf life.

“I love that everyone gets along,” she said. “That’s my favorite thing, throwing up the shakas and just having the vibe of, not necessarily like you don’t care but like you’re living carefree. You’re out on the water, and you don’t have to worry about much besides being in the water.”

Schedule for Summer Jams at LOGE

May 31 — TMI

June 7 — Jon Reynolds

June 14 — Paul James Werda

June 21 — TBD

June 28 — Dogger

July 5 — Ryan Manthey