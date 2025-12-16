Lights, camera, action at Summit Pacific Medical Center

Last week, the crew from All Access with host Andy Garcia was onsite at Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma — capturing interviews, filming action shots, and getting an inside look at the work Summit is doing to transform rural healthcare.

All Access is here to shine a national spotlight on how Summit Pacific is reimagining healthcare — proving that when rural hospitals invest in primary care, partner deeply with their communities, and focus on value over volume, they don’t just survive — they thrive.

All Access with Garcia is a documentary series that explores leading trends and innovations across industries with host actor and producer Garcia. Each episode highlights organizations that are reshaping what is possible.

All Access with Garcia selected Summit Pacific Medical Center to showcase a new approach to rural healthcare. Through partnerships, technology, and a deep commitment to wellness, Summit Pacific continues to challenge the limits of what’s possible for small-community hospitals.

Highlights include:

One of the nation’s first hospital-based Wellness Centers in a rural community

A growing Restorative Care Program supporting recovery close to home

Telehealth and specialty access expanding reach across Grays Harbor County

Award-winning community health initiatives improving quality of life for local families

For more information and to sign up to be alerted when the presentation is released, visit: https://summitpacificmedicalcenter.org/all-access/

Grays Harbor County Commissioner Georgia Miller sits down for an interview.

The rock climbing wall is yet another aspect of Summit Pacific Medical Center that sets it apart.

Summit Pacific Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Dietrich is interviewed.