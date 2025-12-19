Last minute local shopping for the holidays

Editor’s note: Each week through Dec. 24, The Daily World Content Services will publish a series of articles focusing on the importance of keeping holiday dollars in the local economy. Each week will highlight local businesses or opportunities to make Grays Harbor thrive.

Christmas Eve is five days away and some still have last minute shopping before the big day and are at a loss how to complete their Christmas shopping list.

For many, it is the fact that some people are just difficult for which to buy, but others, you know who you are … you are procrastinators! Masters of putting off the holiday shopping till the last worrisome moments, you take it down to the wire, revel in the suspense and claim victory when snatching up the perfect gift idea right before gift exchange. You are the exception, not the rule.

Hopefully the following ideas spark some inspiration and assists in completing your holiday mission without so much stress.

Grays Harbor is stocked with many quality coffee/drink shops, drive-thru or sit-in, and who wouldn’t love to get a gift certificate for their favorite coffee shop? There are too many to list here but it would only take a little research to find out who someone’s favorite is and get a gift card.

Looking for something for a “gamer?” Game Freaks in Aberdeen and Elma is loaded with the current popular games and cards for players. So is Tectonics Comics & Games in downtown Aberdeen. Game Freaks also carries skateboards and longboards for those so inclined. East County Video Games in McCleary also has used games and game consoles for sale at budget prices.

Nate’s Vintage in Ocean Shores offers “rare vintage, retro & curious collectibles, art, and rare, sought-after, cool t-shirts & clothing” and could be a life saver when shopping for that hard to buy for someone. Some other shops in Aberdeen that offer unique finds and collectibles are Past and Present Mercantile, A Bit of Everything, Keepsake Cottage and All that Glitters. All that Glitters also specializes in decorations and costumes for the daring ones. Monte Mercantile is offering sales up until Christmas and features new apparel.

Habitat For Humanity of Grays Harbor in Hoquiam has many used household items or building supplies at budget prices and proceeds go to a worthy cause for our community. “Cool old stuff” is a mantra for Earthwise Architectural Salvage in Aberdeen. Re-using materials and hardware that still have a lot of life left creates sustainability and adds personality to any project. Earthwise has vintage holiday items as well to capture the imagination.

As the next to last installment of our Shop Local series, The Daily World wishes to thank our loyal readers for their efforts in trying to keep our holiday dollars recycling in our local economy that supports our friends, neighbors and children. Happy Holidays!