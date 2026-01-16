Lake Sylvia State Park ivy pull set for Monday

On Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 19, join the Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia and the Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control Board for a day of service in removing ivy and other invasives from Lake Sylvia. Come anytime between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If the park isn’t officially open to the public, someone will be at the park gate to allow volunteers entry into the park.

The group will meet at 1812 Lake Sylvia Road N in Montesano. Volunteers will be provided tools, gloves, snacks, beverages and a native seed packet. No Discovery Pass is required to park at Lake Sylvia State Park. For more information or to register, email GHNoxiousweed@gmail.com or call 360-964-1592.