Kick off the New Year with live music

There are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor to help you get the New Year started. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

Spencer Lendon

Friday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

An Evening with Richard Jones

Friday, Jan. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Corks and Taps at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort

Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Deerswerver

Cascade Pizza in Elma

Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

GHC Jazz Festival with Duende Libre

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.

Duende Libre celebrates the connections between jazz and music from Cuba, Brazil, and the Mediterranean. Their stewardship is a natural continuation of decades of dedicated apprenticeship with master musicians from around the world.

Musicale 2026 — Annual Scholarship Benefit Concert

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Aberdeen Presbyterian Church

Each year the Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association awards scholarships to deserving Grays Harbor and Pacific County music students.

Featured performers at this year’s event include:

Dalma Ashby, violinist, accompanied by pianist Kira Miller, and The Coast Trio

Ben Jurasin, clarinettist and 2025 Scholarship Recipient, accompanied by a jazz combo

Coastline Chorale, vocal ensemble directed by Ian Dorsch, accompanied by pianist Kira Miller

Coast Trio, string ensemble featuring Debra Akerlund, John O’Brien and Leslie O’Brien, joined by pianist Kira Miller and mezzo soprano vocalist Joy Dorsch

Jonas Allen

McCleary Museum Event Center

Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

Admission is by donation for this all ages performance

36th Annual Jazz Auction & Dinner Fundraiser

Aberdeen Bobcat Boosters

Monday, Jan. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Annual scholarship fundraiser. Baked potato bar starts at 4 p.m. with the auctions/entertainment starting at 5. Live performances by Aberdeen School District students.

Galway Bay’s ABC3 Americana Music Festival

Jan. 30 – Feb 1

880 Point Brown Avenue NE, Ocean Shores

Appalachian, bluegrass, cowboy, country, cavalry – live performances, storytelling, southern style food, craft brews, bourbon tasting