Kick off the New Year with live music

There are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor to help you get the New Year started. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.
Spencer Lendon
Friday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
An Evening with Richard Jones
Friday, Jan. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Corks and Taps at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort
Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Deerswerver
Cascade Pizza in Elma
Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.
GHC Jazz Festival with Duende Libre
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.
Duende Libre celebrates the connections between jazz and music from Cuba, Brazil, and the Mediterranean. Their stewardship is a natural continuation of decades of dedicated apprenticeship with master musicians from around the world.
Musicale 2026 — Annual Scholarship Benefit Concert
Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Aberdeen Presbyterian Church
Each year the Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association awards scholarships to deserving Grays Harbor and Pacific County music students.
Featured performers at this year’s event include:
Dalma Ashby, violinist, accompanied by pianist Kira Miller, and The Coast Trio
Ben Jurasin, clarinettist and 2025 Scholarship Recipient, accompanied by a jazz combo
Coastline Chorale, vocal ensemble directed by Ian Dorsch, accompanied by pianist Kira Miller
Coast Trio, string ensemble featuring Debra Akerlund, John O’Brien and Leslie O’Brien, joined by pianist Kira Miller and mezzo soprano vocalist Joy Dorsch
Jonas Allen
McCleary Museum Event Center
Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.
Admission is by donation for this all ages performance
36th Annual Jazz Auction & Dinner Fundraiser
Aberdeen Bobcat Boosters
Monday, Jan. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Annual scholarship fundraiser. Baked potato bar starts at 4 p.m. with the auctions/entertainment starting at 5. Live performances by Aberdeen School District students.
Galway Bay’s ABC3 Americana Music Festival
Jan. 30 – Feb 1
880 Point Brown Avenue NE, Ocean Shores
Appalachian, bluegrass, cowboy, country, cavalry – live performances, storytelling, southern style food, craft brews, bourbon tasting