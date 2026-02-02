Illness sidelines chair of key WA budget committee

With a veteran Washington state lawmaker out due to illness, House Democrats are reworking leadership of a key budget committee.

State Rep. Steve Tharinger, D-Port Townsend, who chairs the Capital Budget Committee, has not attended this year’s legislative session in person due to medical issues requiring hospital care and post-hospitalization follow-up. He declined to publicly disclose the condition.

Tharinger represents the 24th Legislative District, which includes all of Clallam and Jefferson counties, and a portion of Grays Harbor County. He was first elected in 2010 and is midway through his eighth term.

Rep. Lisa Callan, D-Issaquah, is steering the committee in his absence. She will be the lead Democrat in crafting a 2026 supplemental budget for capital investments in housing, schools, colleges, parks and natural resources. Callan is the committee’s vice-chair.

Tharinger remained out Friday on day 19 of the 60-day session. He said Thursday that he’s working remotely as much as possible. Though he’s missed the initial floor votes, he spoke optimistically of participating sooner than later.

“I’ve been in daily contact with staff, lawmakers, and the speaker of the House,” he said. “I’ll return in person as soon as possible, and I appreciate everyone’s patience and good wishes.”

Several lawmakers crowded his hospital room last week to watch the Seattle Seahawks win the NFC Championship, he said. The House Republican Caucus sent flowers to his room this week.

Tharinger’s sense of humor isn’t suffering. Asked if his extended absence is a ploy to avoid voting on an income tax bill this session, his voice surged as he boasted of backing the 2010 statewide ballot measure to create a state income tax. It didn’t pass.

As for legislation this year, he joked, “I will wheel myself in a wheelchair to vote for that.”