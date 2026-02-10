HRH welcomes new hospital board commissioner Kyle Pauley

Harbor Regional Health has welcomed Kyle Pauley as the newest member of its Board of Commissioners, representing District 2, which includes Westport, Grayland and Cosmopolis.

Pauley was elected to the position in November and sworn in by Grays Harbor County on Dec. 29. His term officially began Jan. 1.

A lifelong Grays Harbor resident, Pauley brings more than two decades of experience in journalism, public service and community leadership to the Board. His background includes serving as mayor of Cosmopolis, Cosmopolis City Councilor, and Grays Harbor County elections administrator, as well as a long career in local radio and media. He currently serves as executive director of The Arc of Grays Harbor, supporting individuals and families navigating intellectual and developmental disabilities. Pauley is also the board chair for Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.

“As someone who has followed our community hospital for much of my life, both personally and professionally, I have seen firsthand how vital it is to the people of Grays Harbor,” Pauley said. “I am honored to serve on the Board and contribute to the thoughtful oversight that ensures Harbor Regional Health continues to meet the needs of our community.”

Pauley has been assigned to the Board’s Quality and Foundation committees, where he will support oversight of patient care, safety, and philanthropic efforts that strengthen access to local healthcare services.

Harbor Regional Health CEO Tom Jensen welcomed Pauley to the Board and emphasized the value of his experience and community perspective.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Commissioner Pauley,” Jensen said. “Kyle brings a deep understanding of our community, strong governance experience, and a genuine commitment to public service. His voice and insight will be an asset as we continue advancing quality, accountability, and long-term sustainability for Harbor Regional Health.”

The Board of Commissioners provides governance and strategic oversight for Harbor Regional Health, ensuring the organization remains responsive to community needs while maintaining high standards of care.