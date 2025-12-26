HRH Family Birth Center honored by WA DOH

Harbor Regional Health’s (HRH) Family Birth Center has been certified as a Center of Excellence for Perinatal Substance Use by the Washington State Department of Health, the Washington State Hospital Association, and the Washington State Health Care Authority. The certification honors Harbor Regional Health’s commitment to providing compassionate, trauma-informed, and family-centered care for pregnant and postpartum people affected by substance use.

“Congratulations on becoming a Center of Excellence for Perinatal Substance Use. Thank you for your time, effort, and dedication to implementing evidence-based practices that support the complex and challenging health needs of pregnant people with a substance use disorder,” said Dennis Worsham, Secretary of Health, Washington State Department of Health. “The practices you implement as a Center of Excellence make a difference in the health of Washington’s birthing people, infants, and families.”

According to an HRH press release, this recognition is rooted in the work the Family Birth Center team does every day to support families during some of the most meaningful and vulnerable moments of their lives. The designation reflects years of intentional effort to reduce stigma, strengthen trust, and ensure that every parent feels welcomed, respected, and supported from the moment they arrive.

“As caregivers, we have the privilege of walking beside families as they bring new life into the world,” said Lisha Schnoor, MSN, RNC-OB, director of the Family Birth Center. “No matter what challenges parents are facing, they deserve care that is safe, compassionate, and grounded in dignity. This certification reflects the heart of our team and the commitment we bring to every birth experience.”

The Family Birth Center’s work has also drawn attention beyond Grays Harbor. Because of HRH’s leadership in supporting parents affected by substance use disorder, Schnoor was recently invited to speak at a Washington State Hospital Association meeting focused on Protecting Every Patient: Hospital Innovations in Opioid Harm Prevention.

“During this session, I had the opportunity to share Community Hospital’s work in expanding opioid safety initiatives, including the roll-out of universal NARCAN dispensation and standardized screening at every hospital encounter,” Schnoor said. “It was a valuable opportunity to highlight the steps we are taking to reduce harm, support patients and families, and strengthen our community-wide response to the opioid crisis.”

The Family Birth Center provides care that emphasizes emotional support, early bonding, and the well-being of both parent and baby. Parents are met with gentle, respectful conversations about their health, including mental health and substance use, designed to ensure safety and connect them with the resources they need. When infants require special care or show signs of withdrawal, the center prioritizes keeping families together and uses comfort-based approaches to help newborns thrive.

As one of the few remaining rural labor and delivery units in Western Washington, and with the next closest maternity hospital more than an hour away in Olympia, HRH plays an essential role in ensuring families across Grays Harbor and neighboring counties can welcome their babies close to home.

This certification also recognizes HRH’s strong coordination of postpartum care, ensuring families leave the hospital with support, follow-up plans, and clear connections to ongoing services. These practices reflect a holistic approach to maternity care — one that centers family well-being long after birth.

Families interested in learning more about Harbor Regional Health’s Family Birth Center can visit www.ghcares.org/family-birth-center.