Hoquiam School District shares school construction update

In the January 2026 newsletter, the Hoquiam School District provided an update on the school construction projects that are being made possible by the the state’s seismic grant program.

In January 2025, the Hoquiam School district was awarded $11.4 million in grant funding for the next phase in the development of two new schools, a 7-12 and a K-6, which will be built adjacent to the existing structures on West Emerson Avenue.

In June 2021, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources published its School Seismic Safety 2019–2021 Legislative Report, the purpose of which was to “assess the seismic safety of permanent, public, K-12 school buildings in Washington State.” The report summarized the seismic risk at 561 school buildings statewide.

The Aberdeen, North Beach and Taholah school districts are also participating in the seismic grant program. Aberdeen’s Harbor Learning Center is entering Phase 3, the design stage of the process. Work on construction documents should begin in January pending state funding, while the fourth and final phase, actual construction, could begin in 2027.

In November, the Taholah School District held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new K-12 school at the end of Pla Pla Road in Taholah. The North Beach School District was authorized $6.4 million to purchase property for a new Pacific Elementary School facility in June of 2025.

From the Hoquiam School District newsletter:

Hoquiam School District is making steady progress on one of the most important projects in our district’s history — the Hoquiam Seismic Project. This effort is focused on ensuring that our students, staff, and community have safe, modern school facilities that meet today’s seismic standards and are prepared to withstand major natural events.

Hoquiam’s existing secondary school facilities are located within a designated seismic and tsunami impact zone. In their current condition, these buildings do not meet modern life-safety expectations. The HSD Seismic Project is designed to address this risk by replacing aging facilities with a new, resilient campus that prioritizes safety, supports high-quality learning, and can serve as a dependable community asset during emergencies. Simply put, this work is about protecting lives and preparing for the future.

The project is part of the statewide OSPI Seismic Grant Program, which supports districts across Washington facing similar risks. Hoquiam is one of several Grays Harbor County districts participating in this program, alongside Aberdeen, Cosmopolis, and North Beach. Together, these efforts represent a shared regional commitment to student safety and long-term resilience.

Thanks to state investment and strong coordination with OSPI, the Hoquiam Seismic Project has reached several key milestones. Phase I and Phase II funding have been secured, educational specifications have been completed, and a successful site selection and feasibility analysis has taken place. The district has also initiated the General Contractor/Construction Manager (KORSMO) process and continues to work closely with architects (KMB Architects), CSG ESD 112, and state partners. Schematic design is now underway, moving the project from planning into active design.

While this progress is encouraging, continued state funding remains essential. Large-scale construction projects require stable and predictable funding to stay on schedule and manage rising construction and material costs. Consistent investment allows the district to plan responsibly, reduce risk, and make efficient use of taxpayer dollars. Interruptions or delays in funding can significantly increase costs, and slow progress.

Upcoming legislative sessions will play an important role in maintaining momentum. Timely funding decisions help ensure the project remains aligned with established schedules and construction timelines, allowing work to proceed efficiently and safely.