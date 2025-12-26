Hoquiam School District launches monthly newsletter

The Hoquiam School District recently launched a monthly newsletter titled “Hoquiam Highlights.” The first edition, December 2025, featured a “Spotlight on Excellence” Q&A with Graduation Specialist Tammy Lund, a spotlight on new District Office Administrative Assistant/Receptionist Nikki Gwin, a message from Superintendent Dr. Mike Villareal, emphasis on attendance, a district schedule and updates on special programs.

“This newsletter is one way we hope to strengthen those connections. Each month, we will share updates, celebrate accomplishments, and highlight the people and programs that make Hoquiam special,” Villareal wrote. “My hope is that it keeps you informed, engaged, and proud of the work happening in our schools.”

The newsletter included information about special education and student support services.

The newsletter stated, “Our Multilingual Program is excited to be using a new assessment and instructional tool, SummitK12, to better support each student’s language development. This tool allows us to tailor learning to individual strengths and needs across reading, writing, listening, and speaking, ensuring students receive targeted instruction that helps them grow with confidence and success.”