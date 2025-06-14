Hoquiam proclaims June 9-13 as ‘RanaèJah Burtenshaw Week’

The city of Hoquiam officially proclaimed the week of June 9-13 “RanaèJah Burtenshaw Week” at Monday’s regular city council meeting with Hoquiam High School’s freshman state champion sprinter in attendance.

Burtenshaw set school records and repeatedly topped her own best times en route to the state championship in the 100 meters. She went undefeated in 11 100-meter dash races during the 2025 high school track season.

The proclamation read, in part, “RanaèJah’s dedication and exceptional athletic performance earned her seven first-place medals at major meets including Rainier Icebreaker, Ray Ryan All-County, Mount Tahoma Track Festival, Chehalis Activators, Shelton Invitational, District 4 Championships, and the WIAA 1A State Championship. Her achievements bring honor not only to Hoquiam High School, but to the entire Hoquiam community, serving as an inspiration to students, athletes and citizens alike.”

The proclamation was signed by Hoquiam Mayor Ben Winkelman on June 9.