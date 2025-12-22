Hoquiam named a ‘2025 Tree City USA’

The Arbor Day Foundation has named the city of Hoquiam a “2025 Tree City USA” in honor of its commitment to plant, grow and maintain trees to benefit its community.

To earn Tree City USA recognition, a city must uphold four core standards including maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and participating in an Arbor Day Celebration. The Foundation’s Tree City USA Program is now celebrating its 50th recognition season. The anniversary underscores the program’s rich history of growing healthier, greener, and more resilient communities through urban forestry.

“For five decades, Tree City USA has rallied passionate local leaders to enhance the livability and sustainability of their communities. Tree champions like Hoquiam are leading the way in a growing movement to shape a better future with trees and action,” said Michelle Saulnier, vice president of programs at the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees are critical infrastructure, building resiliency and fostering good health in our nation’s cities. We’re proud Hoquiam is among the Arbor Day Foundation’s growing network of communities dedicated to creating positive impact through trees.”

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program is operated in partnership with the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service.

In cities and neighborhoods, trees are proven to help mitigate the urban heat island effect, reduce stormwater runoff, improve air quality, and boost mental and physical health. When the right trees are planted in the right places, they can also reduce traffic noise, increase property values, and lower energy costs for homeowners.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit with a mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. Its network of more than a million supporters and partners has helped the organization plant more than 500 million trees in forests and communities across more than 60 countries.