Hoquiam man, McCleary woman busted in separate drug-related cases

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force (GHDTF) has arrested two individuals on multiple drug delivery charges following separate narcotics investigations, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office (GHCSO) reported via Facebook.

On Jan. 2, GHDTF detectives, with assistance from Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from the Hoquiam and Aberdeen police departments, served a search and arrest warrant in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Hoquiam as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the investigation, detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases of illegal narcotics from the location. As a result, the primary suspect, a 65-year-old Hoquiam man, was arrested on multiple counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Following his arrest, the suspect was transported by ambulance to a local hospital due to significant medical issues requiring immediate evaluation and treatment. The suspect has an extensive criminal history, including 13 felony convictions, six of which are drug-related offenses. This case has been referred to the Grays Harbor County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Jan. 21, GHDTF detectives, with assistance from the Aberdeen Police Department, arrested a 56-year-old McCleary woman following a separate ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the course of that investigation, detectives also conducted multiple controlled purchases of illegal narcotics from the suspect. The suspect has a prior drug-related conviction. She was arrested on multiple counts of delivery of a controlled Substance and transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail.

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force is comprised of detectives from the GHCSO, the Aberdeen Police Department, and the Hoquiam Police Department.