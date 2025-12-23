Hoquiam man found dead at former Two Gringos BBQ Grill

Hoquiam Police Chief Joe Strong confirmed that an investigation into the death a 46-year-old Hoquiam man “found inside the business at 409 7th Street,” formerly Two Gringos BBQ & Grill, early Sunday morning.

The Hoquiam Police Department Investigations Division, along with assistance from the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team processed the scene.

According to Chief Strong, further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing and further details will not be released pending the autopsy which was scheduled for Tuesday.