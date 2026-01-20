Hoquiam, Elma, Ocosta and North Beach school districts planning replacement levies

In the January 2026 Hoquiam School District newsletter, Superintendent Dr. Mike Villarreal detailed efforts to renew the Educational Programs & Operations (EP&O) levy that expires at the end of this year.

The Elma, Ocosta and North Beach School districts have been engaging in communication and outreach efforts regarding their EP&O replacement levies. Ocosta School District Superintendent Heather Sweet recently addressed the Westport City Council and briefed city officials on the replacement levy.

The following was written by Dr. Villarreal for the newsletter:

Levy information and community outreach

As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and clear communication, I want to share important information with our community regarding the Hoquiam School District’s upcoming

Educational Programs & Operations (EP&O) levy renewal and the outreach efforts that will take place in the weeks ahead.

The current two-year EP&O levy, which was approved by voters in 2024, is scheduled to expire at the end of 2026. The levy renewal will appear on the upcoming ballot, with ballots mailed and available for drop-off between Jan. 23 and Feb. 10. This measure is a renewal of the existing levy and does not represent a new or increased levy request.

Levy rate and budget impact

The proposed levy rate remains $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is the same rate approved by voters in the previous levy. This rate is consistent with neighboring districts, including Aberdeen, Montesano, and Wishkah, all of which also have levy rates of $2.50 per $1,000.

Levy funding represents approximately 10% of the Hoquiam School District’s total operating budget. These local dollars play a critical role in supporting programs and services that are not fully funded by the state’s basic education allocation.

If approved, the levy is anticipated to generate approximately $3.7 million in 2027 and $3.8 million in 2028.

Local effort assistance

Hoquiam School District qualifies for additional funding through the Washington State Local Effort Assistance (LEA) program because the district is considered “property poor” under the state funding formula. LEA is designed to help districts with lower property values generate equitable funding for students.

It is important for the community to understand that LEA funding is only provided if a local levy is approved. Should the levy pass, the district would receive an estimated additional $1.5 million in 2027 and $1.8 million in 2028 from the state. Without levy approval, the district would not be eligible to receive these supplemental state funds.

Use of levy funds

Levy dollars are used to support a wide range of educational programs, services, and operational needs across the district. These include, but are not limited to:

Hiring, training, and retaining staff

Classroom technology and instructional support

Preventative maintenance and facility upkeep

Grounds maintenance and maintenance equipment

Building repairs and infrastructure needs

School safety measures

Textbooks and instructional materials

Student transportation

After-school programs and activities

Extracurricular programs, including athletics, music, and the arts

Other projects as determined by the Hoquiam School District Board of Directors

These locally generated funds bridge the gap to ensure continuity of services and programs that directly support students and staff throughout the district.

Community outreach and information sharing

The Hoquiam Kids First Committee recently placed signs around town reminding patrons to learn about the levy. Throughout the month, community members may also see supporters visibly sharing information along Emerson Street.

Committee Chair Mary White is coordinating informational presentations with local civic groups and district staff. These presentations are intended to provide factual information, answer questions, and ensure community members have a clear understanding of the levy, its purpose, and how levy funds are used.