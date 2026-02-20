Harbor Happenings

Find out what’s happening in and around Grays Harbor …

ABERDEEN

Annual Spaghetti Dinner, hosted by Aberdeen Sons and Daughters of Italy Amerigo Vespucci Lodge 1814, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, in St. Mary Parish Hall. Take out dinner available from 4 to 6 p.m. For tickets ($25) call 360-532-1983.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Rainy Day Reading Reviews is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 27 in the Spellman Meeting Room at the Aberdeen Timberland Library. This week Robert Neisinger will review Nothing Like It in the World.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

40 et 8 Veterans Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 2313 Simpson Ave.

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Grays Harbor Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23, at Harbor Calvary Chapel. Anyone interested in the Republican Party is invited. For more information visit www.ghgop.com

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Senior Driving Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Hoquiam Senior Center. Must be 55 or older to attend. The cost is $20. For more information or to register, contact Gerald Apple at 360-480-5330 or geraldappl@yahoo.com

MONTESANO

Lunch for Your Brain, is scheduled for noon, Tuesday, Feb. 24, at the Montesano Timberland Library, with Erik Sandgren talking about how his experience on the Harbor have influenced his paintings.

Olympians Hiking Club members will leave the corner of Fleet and Broadway at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, for a hike around town. On Saturday, Feb. 28, the group will leave the parking lot next to US Bank in Hoquiam at 8 a.m. for a hike at Ruby Beach.

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

ELMA

Basket Bingo, hosted by Elma VFW Auxiliary, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Elma Grange. Proceeds will be used for the 28th Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Anti-ICE protest, organized by Elma Indivisible, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, at the corner of 3rd and Main.

Family Caregiver Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb.26, at the Elma Timberland Library. All caregivers are invited. For more information, call Amber Garrotte at the Olympic Area Agency on Aging at 360-538-2458.

OCEAN SHORES

Associated Arts of Ocean Shores will host a meet and greet from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, at Beach Treasures Coffee Shop in hope of recruiting new members and volunteers to help with the Arts and Crafts Festival later this year.

North Beach Republican Women’s Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, at the Lions Club. The speaker will be from Heart and Hands Pregnancy Care Center.

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a message for Sandy McClulloch.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.