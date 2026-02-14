Harbor Happenings

Find out what’s happening in and around Grays Harbor …

ABERDEEN

Dementia Caregivers Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, at the Aberdeen Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Leslie O’Brien at 360-533-4359.

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen Sons and Daughters of Italy Amerigo Vespucci Lodge No. 1814 will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. For more information, call 360-581-1072.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

Olympians Hiking Club members will leave the DSHS parking lot at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, for a hike around town.

HOQUIAM

Grays Harbor Audubon Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15, at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. Twin Harbor Waterkeeper Lee First will talk about contaminated sites in Grays Harbor and the birds she sees living near them.

Push Rods Car Club’s Dollar Charity Auction is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15, at the Hoquiam Elks.

Grays Harbor Rock Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb.20, at Hoquiam Timberland Library.

Grays Harbor Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room.

Olympians Hiking Club members will leave the US Bank Parking lot at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 for a hike on the boardwalk in Ocean Shores.

MONTESANO

Talking Dementia, a discussion on Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, lead by Debbie Cool, a retired family caregiver support program coordinator, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, in the Montesano Community Center

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

ELMA

Rolling Thunder, Chapter Washington, will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Shu-Jacks in support of veterans and their families in Grays Harbor.

GH 4-H Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, at the WSU Extension office. All volunteers, members and parents are invited.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

EAST COUNTY

Elma/McCleary Lions Club is looking for new members. Meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the McCleary Community Center.

OCEAN SHORES

North Beach Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, at the Ocean Shores Library. For more information, contact northbeachgenealogy@gmail.com

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a msg for Sandy McClulloch.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.