Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Rainy Day Reading Reviews is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb.13 in the Spellman Meeting Room at the Aberdeen Timberland Library. This week Cristine Gilliland will review Becoming Madame Secretary by Stephanie Dray.

Olympians Hiking Club members will meet at the DSHS parking lot at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 for a hike around town. At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, the group will leave the same location for a hike in downtown Olympia.

Annual Spaghetti Dinner, hosted by Aberdeen Sons and Daughters of Italy Amerigo Vespucci Lodge 1814, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, in St. Mary Parish Hall. Take out dinner available from 4 to 6 p.m. For tickets ($25) call 360-532-1983.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Grays Harbor Audubon Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15, at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. Lee First, Twin Harbors Waterkeeper, will talk about contaminated sites in Grays Harbor and the birds she sees living near them.

Olympians Hiking Club members will present a slideshow, The Galapagos Islands by Jennifer Weldon at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13.

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street.

Family Caregiver Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. All caregivers are invited. For more information, call Amber Garrotte at the Olympic Area Agency on Aging at 360-538-2458

Test of Time Car Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9, in the downstairs meeting room at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. For more information, call 360-589-3341.

Grays Harbor Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room. For more information, visit graysharborgenealogy.com or email info@GraysHarborGenealogy.com

COSMOPOLIS

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

MONTESANO

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose

ELMA

NAMI Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, at Summit Pacific Wellness Center’s Ortquist conference room.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

OCEAN SHORES

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

