Harbor Happenings

Find out what’s happening in and around Grays Harbor …

ABERDEEN

Annual Spaghetti Dinner, hosted by Aberdeen Sons and Daughters of Italy Amerigo Vespucci Lodge 1814, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, in St. Mary Parish Hall. Take out dinner available from 4 to 6 p.m. For tickets ($25) call 360-532-1983.

Olympians Hiking Club members will leave the DSHS parking lot at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, for a hike from Blue Slough to Preacher’s Slough.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Rainy Day Reading Reviews is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 30, in the Spellman Meeting Room at the Aberdeen Timberland Library. This week Harold Warren will review “Source Code” by Bill Gates.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

40 et 8 Veterans Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 2313 Simpson Ave.

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Grays Harbor Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26, at Harbor Calvary Chapel. Anyone interested in the Republican Party is invited. For more information visit www.ghgop.com

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Grays Harbor Parkinson’s support group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, at Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room. For more information call Betsy Seidel at 360-533-5968.

COSMOPOLIS

Timberland Regional Library representatives will be at the the Cosmopolis Community Center from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

MONTESANO

Olympians Hiking Club members will leave the corner of Fleet and Broadway at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27,` for a hike to Lake Sylvia.

Lunch for Your Brain, a program by helicopter Captain Mike Cairns who performed search, rescue and recovery in the aftermath of Mount St. Helen’s eruption, is scheduled for noon, Tuesday, Jan. 27 at the Montesano Timberland Library.

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

ELMA

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 158 N. Summit.

EAST COUNTY

Elma/McCleary Lions Club is looking for new members. Meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the McCleary Community Center.

OCEAN SHORES

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

North Beach Republican Women’s Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, at the Ocean Shores Lions Club. Guests and interested community members are welcome. For more information, email nbrwc1@gmail.com.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

