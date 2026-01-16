Harbor Happenings

Find out what’s happening in and around Grays Harbor …

ABERDEEN

Grays Harbor Democrats will host a Come Together Rally from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 at Zelasko Park.

Olympians Hiking Club members will leave the DSHS parking lot at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20, for a hike around town. On Saturday, Jan. 24, they will leave the same area at 8:30 a.m. for a hike around Millersylvania State Park. Or meet up with the group at 9 a.m. at 1st Security Bank parking lot in Elma.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Rainy Day Reading Reviews is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 23, in the Spellman Meeting Room at the Aberdeen Timberland Library. This week Veronica Atkinson will review “A Different Kind of Power.”

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

40 et 8 Veterans Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at 2313 Simpson Ave.

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20, at the Aberdeen Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Leslie O’Brien at 360-533-4359.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street. The foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. every Thursday. Come check out the white board specials.

COSMOPOLIS

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

MONTESANO

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

Montesano Community Center offers $7 lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Weekly activities (from 12:30-1:30 p.m.) include karaoke on Monday, chair exercise on Tuesday, pinochle on Wednesday, Mexican train on Thursday and bingo on Friday.

Rolling Thunder, Chapter Washington, will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18, at the Montesano VFW in support of veterans and their families in Grays Harbor.

ELMA

Elma Indivisible and Save Our Democracy Grays Harbor will meet from 4 to 5 p.m.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

EAST COUNTY

Elma/McCleary Lions Club is looking for new members. Meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the McCleary Community Center.

OCEAN SHORES

North Beach Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20, at the Ocean Shores Library. For more information, contact northbeachgenealogy@gmail.com

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

