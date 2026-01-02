Harbor Happenings

Find out what’s happening in and around Grays Harbor …

ABERDEEN

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Rainy Day Reading Reviews is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, in the Spellman Meeting Room at the Aberdeen Timberland Library. This week Jennifer Sturm will review Ghosts of the British Museum by Noah Angell.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Midnight Cruizers Car Club has scheduled a dinner-meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7, at Westside Pizza. All car enthusiasts are invited.

Aberdeen VFW Post 224 and Auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6, at the American Legion Hall.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Sons of Norway of Grays Harbor 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7, at Saron Lutheran-First Presbyterian Church.

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street. The foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. every Thursday. Come check out the white board specials.

Grays Harbor Democrats will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8, at Events on Emerson. For more information, visit ghdemocrats.org

Grays Harbor Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room. For more information, visit graysharborgenealogy.com or email info@GraysHarborGenealogy.com

Push Rods Car Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 7, at the Hoquiam Elks.

COSMOPOLIS

Timberland Regional Library representatives will be at the the Cosmopolis Community Center from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

MONTESANO

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

Montesano Community Center offers $7 lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Weekly activities (from 12:30-1:30 p.m.) include karaoke on Monday, chair exercise on Tuesday, pinochle on Wednesday, Mexican train on Thursday and bingo on Friday.

ELMA

NAMI Family Support Group will meet at Summit Pacific Medical Center’s Ortquist Conference Room at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11. Enter on second floor of the building on the hill behind the emergency room.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

EAST COUNTY

Elma/McCleary Lions Club is looking for new members. Meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the McCleary Community Center.

OCEAN SHORES

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Sea Pal Quilters will meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Monday and the fourth Wednesday of the month at the VFW Post, 953 Trent Court.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

