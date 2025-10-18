Harbor Happenings

HOLIDAY BAZAARS

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Satsop United Methodist Church Harvest Dinner and Bazaar, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, salad, homemade and homemade pie. $18 per person/under 6 free.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Ocean Shores Community Club, 1016 Catala Ave SE, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. 48 vendors.

Saron Lutheran-1st Presbyterian’s Martha Circle Holiday Bazaar, 708 8th St. in Hoquiam, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baked goods, quilt shoppe and other vendors. Lunch served at 11 including soup, bread, pie and beverage for $12.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Aberdeen Lions of the Elks’s Holiday Bazaar. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ABERDEEN

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

40 et 8 Veterans Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 2313 Simpson Ave.

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, at the Aberdeen Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Leslie O’Brien at 360-533-4359.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street. The foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. every Thursday. Come check out the white board specials.

Family Caregiver Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. All caregivers are invited. For more information, call Amber Garrotte at the Olympic Area Agency on Aging at 360-538-2458.

MONTESANO

Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20, at the Montesano Timberland Library. District Director Jan Rowan Smith will be the speaker. For more information, call Joy Dorsch, 360-590-0082.

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

Rolling Thunder, Chapter Washington, will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, at the Montesano VFW in support of veterans and their families in Grays Harbor.

ELMA

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

OCEAN SHORES

North Beach Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, at the Ocean Shores Library. For more information, contact northbeachgenealogy@gmail.com

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a msg for Sandy McClulloch.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

For more information about the What’s Happening column or bazaar listings, contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.