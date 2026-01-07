Happy New Year fellow readers

Welcome back to the Book Nook! There are plenty of author events and writers and book groups for you to check out in the new year.

Happy New Year readers of Grays Harbor and beyond! We do hope you were able to whittle your TBR pile down just a bit this past year. If you are anything like us, you just added to it or maybe Santa dropped a few trade paperbacks in your stockings. Either way, let’s commit to reading more this year than last.

Key book/library dates in 2026

Jan. 29: Read Your World Day

February: National Library Lovers Month

Feb 1: Children’s Author and Illustrators Week

Feb. 4: World Read Aloud Day

Feb. 14: International Book Giving Day

March: Read Across America

March 2: Dr. Seuss Day

March 26: World Poetry Day

April: National Library Outreach Day; National Library Workers Day; National Poetry Month; School Library Month

April 2: International Children’s Book Day

April 12: National D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything and Read) Day

April 19-25: National Library Week

April 25: Independent Bookstore Day

April 30: Children’s Day, Book Day

May 2: Free Comic Book Day

May 4-10: Children’s Book Week

May 26: World Dracula Day

June: Rainbow Book Month

June: ALA 2026 Annual Conference & Exhibition

June 4-7: 10th Annual StokerCon, Pittsburgh

July: Shirley Jackson Awards

Aug. 9: National Book Lovers Day

Aug. 27-31: Hugo Awards, LAcon V, Anaheim, Calif.

September: Library Card Sign-Up Month; Banned Books Week

Sept. 8: International Literacy Day

October: Information Literacy Awareness Month; Media Literacy Week; National Friends of the Libraries Week

November: I Love My Librarian Award; National Book Awards

Nov. 1: National Family Literacy Day

Nov. 2-7: Children’s Book Week

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Seabrook Beachside Author Series

Chelsea Cole

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m.

Seabrook East Main Meeting Room

Featured book(s): A Feast of Thorns and Roses (cookbook)

Chelsea Cole is a chef, recipe developer, and creator of the popular food blog A Duck’s Oven. Known for her inventive, approachable cooking style, Chelsea specializes in sous vide techniques and creative comfort food. Her newest cookbook, A Feast of Thorns and Roses, brings lush, imaginative flavors to life with inspired recipes perfect for gatherings. When she’s not dreaming up new dishes, Chelsea teaches accessible home cooking and shares her passion for food through classes, tutorials, and vibrant online storytelling.

A.L. Hampton Book Signing

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Saturday, Jan. 17 from Noon to 4 p.m.

Calling ALL Romantasy readers. Amy L. Hampton is coming back to Barnes & Noble in Olympia. The fourth book in her Crown of the Seven Realms Series, Dark Skies just dropped and she will be signing copies of the first four books in person.

Events on Emerson featuring Paul Koberstein

Monday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

212 4th Street in Hoquiam

Paul Koberstein will be discussing a new investigative article about the wood pellet industry on the west coast with a moderated discussion to follow.

Mike Cairns’ “Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story” Book Tour

Montesano Regional Library – Lunch for Your Brain

Tuesday, Jan. 27 from Noon to 1 p.m.

Yelm Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, Jan. 31 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (registration required)

Westport Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to Noon

At 12:30 p.m. on May 18, 1980, Washington Army National Guard helicopter pilot Captain Mike Cairns flew beneath the ash cloud of the Mount St. Helens volcano eruption – a feat never before attempted in history. In the challenging days that followed, as Mike, his crew, and fellow National Guard pilots flew numerous search, rescue, and recovery missions, he documented the devastation they encountered with photographs taken with his own 35mm camera. Those missions, over 600 in all, would lead to three pilots and five crew members receiving the Valley Forge Cross. Mike was one of those three pilots awarded the National Guard’s highest honor for heroism.

Here’s your chance to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, “Under The Ash,” as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign. This one-of-a-kind book showcases some of the best of his never before seen images, the rescue of survivors, facts about the eruption, what the conditions were like for a helicopter pilot, and more.

David Guterson: Evelyn in Transit

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Monday, Jan. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Browsers is thrilled to welcome back author David Guterson to discuss his latest book Evelyn in Transit. Please join us upstairs at Browsers on Monday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. to celebrate one of the Pacific Northwest’s own authors. We will have copies of the book available for purchase and signing. Written in a spare, precise style of extraordinary beauty, full of surprising humor and luminosity, Evelyn in Transit delivers much-needed insight and compassion about humanity’s strivings for transcendence, and what it might mean to “live the right way.”

Janine Gates: Saving the Nisqually Delta

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Saturday, Feb.7 at 2 p.m.

Browsers will be hosting Olympia-based journalist, photographer and now author Janine Gates to discuss her book Saving the Nisqually Delta. We will gather upstairs for a fascinating presentation from the author. Copies of her book will be available for purchase and signing.

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books

Thursday, Jan. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday 6-8 p.m. NOTE: We will meet on the 2nd Thursday this month due to the New Year’s holiday.

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club 1st Edition

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Thursday, Jan. 8 from 4 to 5: 30 p.m.

Writing can be lonely business. Join us on the first Thursday of the month for Browsers (Nearly) Silent Writing Club to write together from 4 to 5:30 p.m. This month we will meet one week later due to the holiday. We say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, we do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together. Meetings take place upstairs at Browsers—bring your notebook/pens/computer. (Please note: we are brimming with community but lacking in electrical outlets.) Feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage for yourself. There is no cost to attend, but you’re always welcome to make a purchase from the bookstore.

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club Sunday Edition

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Sunday, Jan. 18 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Join us on the third Sunday of the month for Browsers (Nearly) Silent Writing Club.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Ocean Shores Public Library Book Group

Monday, Jan. 12 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The book being discussed at this meeting is a classic, Brave New World by Aldous Huxley.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

January Browsers Book Club

Thursday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m.

Join us for a meeting of the Browsers Book Club upstairs on Thursday, January 15, at 6 p.m. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. This month, we will read Rental House by Weike Wang. From the award-winning author of Chemistry, a sharp-witted, insightful novel about a marriage as seen through the lens of two family vacations. With her “wry, wise, and simply spectacular” style (People) and “hilarious deadpan that recalls Gish Jen and Nora Ephron” (O, The Oprah Magazine), Weike Wang offers a portrait of family that is equally witty, incisive, and tender.

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, Jan. 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 9 from 6 to 7: 30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Harbor Books. January’s read will be Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones. February’s read will be Greenteeth by Molly O’Neill. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. January’s read is Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Isiguro. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate.)

Timberland Regional Library

Aberdeen

Rainy Day Reading Reviews

Friday, Jan. 9 from 10:30 a.m.to noon

Jennifer Sturm reviews Ghosts of the British Museum

Come hear about the books that have captivated your friends and neighbors as they share them with you.

PageTurners Book Discussion

Saturday, Jan. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Professor and the Madman by Simon Winchester.

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to Noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St, McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Hoquiam

PageTurners Book Discussion

Tuesday, Jan. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez.

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, Jan. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company 526 8th St. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month we will be discussing The Last Bookstore on Earth by Lily Braun-Arnold. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Friday, Jan. 9

10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesday, Jan. 14

10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesday, Jan. 14

11 a.m. to Noon

Hoquiam

Friday, Jan. 9

10 to 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesday, Jan. 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Bookseller Skye hosts Story Time on the first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Browsers.

Dr. Seuss Day

Paul Koberstein