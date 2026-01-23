Gwinn in Hoquiam School District’s ‘Spotlight on Excellence’

As part of the Hoquiam School District’s recently launched monthly newsletter, the district is highlighting select employees with a series of Q&As. In the January newsletter, Technology Coordinator Drew Gwinn is in the “Spotlight on Excellence.”

Q: What part of your job brings you the most joy or energy each day?

Gwinn: Being a Grizzly and having the opportunity to serve and give back to the community that raised me brings me a great deal of joy. I am also fortunate to work alongside supportive colleagues and to collaborate with Grizzly students and families each day.

Q: What motivates you to keep growing and learning in your work?

Gwinn: Doing a good job for our community is what motivates me. Technology evolves rapidly year after year, and staying up to date with the latest changes is what ensures we are delivering the best possible services and resources to our community.

Gwinn: How do you hope your work positively impacts students, families, or your school community?

I hope my work helps create an environment where students and families feel supported, informed, and confident in the resources available to them. By providing reliable services, clear communication, and up-to-date technology, my goal is to reduce barriers to learning and allow our school community to focus on student success, connection, and growth.