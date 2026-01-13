Grays Harbor Transit wants to know how you travel throughout the county

When traveling throughout Grays Harbor County, how do you get around? Is it by personal vehicle, public transit, Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP), walking or a combination of methods?

Grays Harbor Transit, which is a member of the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization (SWRTPO), is participating in a 2026 Transportation Access Survey being administered by the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments (CWCOG). The survey results will be used to update the regional Coordinated Public Transit–Human Services Transportation Plan that the CWCOG produces.

This survey is an important valuable tool because “we get really good, high-quality data about riders and how the system is being used,” said Eric Lint, communications specialist with Grays Harbor Transit.

Additionally, this data feeds into the grants that Grays Harbor Transit will apply for in the future.

Cowlitz Transit Authority, Lewis County Transit Authority and Pacific Transit System, which are also members of CWCOG, are also asking their residents to participate in the survey.

The survey deadline is April 3, 2026, and the survey can be filled out online or via a paper form. The online form is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CWCOG26Access.

The physical form can be downloaded at https://www.cwcog.org/wp-content/uploads/bsk-pdf-manager/2025/12/2026-HSTP-Grays-Harbor-County-Survey.pdf. Completed surveys can be mailed to CWCOG, PO Box 128, Kelso, WA 98626 or dropped off at our office.