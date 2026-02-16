Grays Harbor Transit moves into Rayonier building in Hoquiam

At their monthly board meeting held on Feb. 10, the Grays Harbor Transit (GHT) Board of Directors approved a lease of the Rayonier building located off Port Industrial Road.

This move brings the GHT administrative team from downtown Aberdeen to a location across the street of its long-time operations facility on 30th Street in Hoquiam.

The move meets several near-term objectives for GHT and is expected to be completed in May. The new facility provides added office and storage space with better ADA accessibility features. It also opens up more room for the operations and training teams at its operations and maintenance building. This is especially important as training functions continue to grow with GHT’s goal of investing in people. The new offices come with a new perk too: Rayonier’s on-site gym will remain in place and will be open to all GHT employees after the move is completed.

“We’re excited to bring the GHT team closer together and introduce new amenities available to all employees,” said General Manager Ken Mehin. “We’re also excited to share and build upon the history of this region by moving into this space in the Port used by the Rayonier company, who will continue to utilize part of the building. GHT is committed to providing transportation services that help our region grow and get people where they need to be.”

Improvements are also coming soon for the 30th Street operations facility. GHT is currently conducting preliminary work to develop the property adjacent to the operations facility that was acquired by GHT after the Hoquiam bowling alley closed. This property will be expanded to provide more staff parking, a new bus detailing facility, and bring added maintenance capacity. Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2026.

The Rayonier move is a cost-effective means of meeting near-term goals while working on a long-term goal of building a new unified transit services facility. The proposed transit campus is a multi-year project that will bring all GHT teams – from finance and HR to dispatch, training, operations, and maintenance – all in one place with modern facilities. Preliminary plans for this site are available on the GHT website — https://www.ghtransit.com/.