Grays Harbor residents turn out for Free America Walkout

On Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m., a crowd of 50 plus Grays Harbor residents participated in the Free America Walk held in conjunction with the nationwide Women’s March Walkout.

According to the Free American website, the reason for organizing this nationwide walkout is because “we face an escalating fascist threat: ICE raids on our communities, troops occupying our cities, families torn apart, attacks on our trans siblings, mass surveillance, and terror used to keep us silent. It is time for our communities to escalate as well.”

The attendees stood on the four corners of F and E Wishkah streets, holding signs and waving at the drivers who honked in support as they drove through the intersection. Those honking in support of the sign reflected the diversity of vehicular traffic traveling E Wishkah Street: logging trucks to compact cars and contractor trucks. There was also a trumpet joining in with the cheering.

Students from Aberdeen High School manned one of the street corners; they walked from the high school to join in the walkout.

“[I’m] just so happy to see the kids here,” said a walkout attendee. “They’re going to be the change.”