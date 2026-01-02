Grays Harbor PUD Top 10 of 2025

Grays Harbor PUD’s 85th year of service was marked by many notable achievements.

Highlights included financial successes such as clean reviews from the State Auditor, securing 23 additional years of reliable energy, and Board of Commissioners approval of a budget with no increase to customer rates.

The year also featured significant work in the field to strengthen and maintain the utility system, bringing telecommunication services to unserved areas of East County, and weathering a storm season that packed an early wallop. 2025 was a banner year for the Grays Harbor PUD.

#1

PUD approves 2026 budget without a rate Increase

For the fourth time in five years, the Grays Harbor PUD Board of Commissioners approved a budget that will not increase customer rates. Although power costs have risen, the utility was able to use reserves to absorb the increase rather than pass it on to customers, who will see the residential per-kilowatt-hour rate remain steady at $0.0938 when the $123.6 million spending plan takes effect in January.

#2

Major fiber expansion begins in East County

Using grant money provided by the Washington State Broadband Office, the Grays Harbor PUD and contract crews began a major fiber expansion project in the South Elma/Cedarville area. When completed, the project will bring the utility fiber network and access to five internet service providers to 500 previously under or unserved East County residents.

#3

Storm season arrives with a bang

The period of October to March is referred to as “storm season” at the Grays Harbor PUD, and in 2025 the first three months packed a season’s worth of work. On Oct. 25 and Dec. 16, two windstorms battered the Washington coast, combining to knock out power to nearly 50,000 Grays Harbor PUD customers. Even as the winds blew, utility crews responded and in each event, had the power completely restored within two days.

#4

Fond farewells, while welcoming new faces

In 2025, the PUD bid farewell to a finance director, a meter foreman, a line superintendent, an administrative services coordinator and records administrator, and several other positions either through retirement or departure to pursue other opportunities. Vacancies were filled by a mix of internal promotions and new arrivals. In addition, the utility continued to develop the skilled trades with seven apprentices in training.

#5

Generational project strengthens PUD system

When told by the Washington State Department of Transportation to move utility poles from the edge of state Route 105 as part of the department’s Clear Zone Mitigation program, the PUD made certain it was going to be a project that would stand the test of time and nature. In 2025, two steel poles and three ductile iron “H” structures took the place of wooden poles and will carry transmission, distribution and fiber optic lines to the South Beach for the next 80 to 100 years.

#6

PUD receives clean reports from state auditor

Another year, another clean Grays Harbor PUD financial report from the Office of the Washington State Auditor (SAO). In a June presentation to the Board of Commissioners, the SAO audit team reported that the annual review of PUD accountability and financial statements revealed no findings and that the utility is in compliance with both its own and state regulations. “This is a clean audit opinion,” said Audit Lead Kiersten Mercado. “Everything looked great.”

#7

Utility remains active in the community

Fairgrounds, classrooms, parades, and public events. In 2025, you didn’t have to look far to find PUD staff fulfilling the utility goal of being active in the community. The PUD attended career days, gave tours to school groups, hosted booths at the Grays Harbor County Fair and Home and Garden Show, distributed information and coffee during Public Power Week, flew the flag from a line truck at the Washington State Capitol during PUD Day on the Hill, and in December, proudly returned to the Montesano Festival of Lights Parade.

#8

PUD unveils new outage management system

When the power goes out, knowing that the crews are responding and being able to observe where the outage is makes things a little easier. In 2025, the PUD introduced a new outage management system that included an outage map, viewable on the PUD website, and a new reporting system designed to streamline the flow of information to the utility and to the crews in the field.

#9

PUD signs new contract with Bonneville Power Administration

The PUD’s mission of “high value utility services” was maintained in 2025 when the utility signed a new contract with the Bonneville Power Administration. The contract, which will run through 2044, continues the utility’s decades-long relationship with the BPA and its supply of clean, reliable, and affordable energy, the majority of which comes from the Columbia and Snake River dams.

#10

Crews complete over $16 million in capital projects

2025 was a busy year for utility line, substation, and telecom crews, who worked in all weather conditions to strengthen and maintain the PUD system. In addition to the East County Fiber expansion and state Route 105 project, crews replaced over 400 poles, continued to make progress on the Central Park substation on U.S. Highway 12, completed fish passage relocation work required by the state of Washington, updated and maintained the utility fleet, and partnered with the Port of Grays Harbor on the AGP expansion project.

