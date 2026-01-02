Grays Harbor Fire District 2 has a new organizational structure

The Grays Harbor Fire District 2 begins 2026 with a new career battalion chief position and three captains added to its organizational structure.

In their Facebook post announcing the change, Grays Harbor Fire District 2 said this new structure will ensure alignment between job responsibilities and rank structure, as well as enhancing operational efficiency, leadership accountability, and continuity of supervision.

Tony Broten is the new battalion chief, and Scott McClaine, James Kuchciak, and James Sande were promoted to the rank of captain. The pinning of the badges was held earlier this week.

The Grays Harbor Fire District 2 is headquartered outside of Aberdeen along Olympic Highway and has stations in Brady and the Wynoochee Valley.