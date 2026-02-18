Grays Harbor District Court announces ‘March Past the Fine Month’

The Grays Harbor County District Court is launching a community outreach effort this March titled “March Past the Fine Month.”

From March 1 through March 31, individuals with cases in District Court 1 and District Court 2 will have the opportunity to resolve outstanding balances and have their cases removed from collections when the full balance is paid directly to the court.

Payments may be made:

In person at the courthouse

By mail

Online through the Court

During the month of March, the court will waive eligible interest and collection fees when individuals pay their full overdue court balance directly to the court. The program does not reduce or waive fines, fees, assessments, or restitution; rather, it provides an opportunity for individuals to resolve their obligations without the added burden of collection status.

This outreach effort reflects the Court’s commitment to accountability, accessibility, and efficient case management. By providing a clear path to resolve outstanding balances, the Court aims to benefit both individuals and the broader community.

Community members with questions about their case balance or eligibility are encouraged to contact the Grays Harbor County District Court directly during regular business hours.