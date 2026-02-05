Grays Harbor County shows off its Seahawks pride

From viewing parties to proclamations, Grays Harbor County is ready for Super Bowl LX

This is the fourth time the Seahawks are headed to the Super Bowl; their last appearance was in 2014 so excitement is high for the rematch with the New England Patriots. In Grays Harbor County, residents are sporting Seahawks colors and businesses are hosting viewing parties. Here is a sampling of how local businesses, schools and community organizations are getting into the spirit for the Big Game.

Aberdeen

Springboard Coffee on I Street in Aberdeen has crafted a special Seahawks-themed drink.

Rediviva is hosting a Super Bowl watch party. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. $40 cover charge. Door prize raffles and all you can eat.

McCleary

The McCleary Museum is hosting a Grab and Go, where they do the cooking and you can enjoy the game in the comfort of your home. On Feb. 8, stop by the McCleary Community Center from 1 to 3 p.m. to grab one of several menu options:

Pulled pork on a baked potato

Baked potato with all the trimmings

And also choose coleslaw, green beans, or green salad, plus a slice of pie

Cost is by donation to the McCleary Museum

Ocosta

At Ocosta Elementary School, Miss Emmy’s preschool classes are geared up and ready to cheer on the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl this weekend. The students created Seahawks jerseys to wear, and they are bursting with team spirit and excitement.

Ocean Shores

The Ocean Shores Convention Center is hosting a Super Bowl viewing party from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.

https://tourismoceanshores.com/event/superbowl-party/

The Quinault Beach Resort and Casino is hosting a Big Game Watch Party in the Great Hall. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Hoquiam

City of Hoquiam Mayor Ben Winkelman issued a proclamation temporarily changing the city’s name to “Hawkuiam.”

A PROCLAMATION honoring the Seattle Seahawks, and temporarily changing the name of the city of Hoquiam to “Hawkuiam.

WHEREAS, the Seattle Seahawks have won the NFC Championship and are headed to their fourth Super Bowl; and

WHEREAS, while the Seattle Seahawks may plan in Seattle, they belong to all of the people of the State of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region; and

WHEREAS, the Seattle Seahawks now have the opportunity to even the score with the New England Patriots;

NOW THEREFORE, I Ben Winkelman, Mayor of the city of Hoquiam, do hereby recognize and honor the accomplishments of the Seattle Seahawks football team, its players and coaches, and do proclaim that the name of the city of Hoquiam shall be temporarily changed to “Hawkuiam” for the week of February 1, 2026 through February 8, 2026.

The city of McCleary Fire Department created a patch celebrating the Seahawks. (City of McCleary Fire Department)

The Elma Community Service and Safety Building is sporting a Seahawks flag and decorated the building in green and blue lights. (Andrea Watts / The Daily World)

The Hoquiam Fire Department has updated its logo. (Hoquiam Fire Department)

Seahawks gear visible in a storefront in Aberdeen. (Andrea Watts / The Daily World)

Several shops in Aberdeen are showing their support for the Seahawks. (Andrea Watts / The Daily World)