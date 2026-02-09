Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from Jan. 15 to Feb. 3.

Miller Junior High – 518 N H St Aberdeen

Jan. 15 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 5

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1) Corn Dogs and hamburgers hot holding with internal temperatures of 130 to 131

Corrective Actions: Hot held food must be maintained at 135°F or above. Corrected by rapidly reheating improperly held food to 165°F for at least 15 seconds and return to hot holding 135°F.

Additional Comments

Open package of deli meat is date marked as required.

The metro warmer may be experiencing some issues holding temperature. Unit turned up to help facilitate proper hot holding. Use a metal stem thermometer to evaluate food temperatures and adjust as needed. A dial thermometer has been added to the unit since the digital thermometer is not working.

Foods in the walk-in are slightly warm. Turn the holding temperature down.

McCleary School District #65 – 611 S Main St McCleary

Jan. 20 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Temprite sticker indicates the heat sanitizing dishwasher is working properly.

Vacuum Sealer on-site labeled “do not use.” No vacuum packaged products on-site. School is still considering developing a HACCP plan for its use. PIC aware of the HACCP requirement and need to obtain approval prior to its use.

Food worker actively rinsing fresh grapes during the inspection.

Everything looks good today. Thank You.

After returning to the office, I noticed that for some reason Lacey’s signature did not save.

James Grocery – 401 N B St Aberdeen

Jan. 20 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 10

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1) Cheese, hot dogs, bacon, and turkey deli meat are being held at temperatures of 45 – 47°F.

Corrective Actions: Cold held food must maintain 41°F or less. PIC moved food held out of temperature to adjacent reach-in refrigerator. Technician has been contacted and will be coming out in the next couple days to make repairs.

Additional Comments

Make sure all food is labeled for individual sale.

All Wrapped Up! – 110 E Pioneer Ave Montesano

Jan. 21 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 25

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1) The ice used for iced drinks is from an unapproved source. The ice machine and ice bin were not approved to be used.

Corrective Actions: Ice that is added to food or contacts food must come from an approved drinking water source that is approved for consumption. Corrected by discontinuing using ice from an unapproved source.

2) Not complying with conditions of granted variance and/or approved plans. Mop sink was not plumbed, ice bin did not have an air gap, pictures were not submitted of the indirect drain of the ice machine, self-closing door hinge was not fixed. The City of Montesano was not contacted prior to installing the mop sink. These items were required to be completed by January 11, 2026.

Corrective Actions: Permit holder must comply with the provisions of this chapter including the conditions of a granted variance and approved plans.

Additional Comments

The eggs were observed stored above ready to eat food. Eggs must be stored below or away from ready to eat food.

There was a bottle of cleaning solution observed without a label hanging off the handwashing sink. You must label the bottle with the common name of the contents. Additionally, bottles cannot be stored on the handwashing sink. Points next time.

The owner has the CFPM, but not the Washington State Food Worker Card. Both cards must be maintained.

Provide written approval from a licensed plumber or the City of Montesano confirming that the ice bin and ice machine both have functioning indirect connections. Ice cannot be used for drinks until verification is received.

Once the plumbing has been approved, submit written procedures for using the ice machine to our office.

Harbor Learning Center – 300 N Williams St Aberdeen

Jan. 21 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Food worker checked temperature of TCS foods when transitioning today’s lunch items from the oven to the warmer. Foods that were not at temperature were placed back in the oven. Good Job.

Ice machine is labeled for “cafe use” only. Students operating dragon cafe ask for ice instead of using the kitchen to help prevent contamination.

Kitchen is clean. Keep up the good work.

Vista Bakeshop – 202 S Meriweather St Pacific Beach

Jan. 22 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 5

Blue – 3

Observations & Corrective Actions

1) An employee is working without a valid Washington State Food Worker Card.

Corrective Actions: Make sure all staff have valid Washington State Food Worker Cards.

2) Box of single-service lids were found stored directly on the floor next to the mop sink.

Corrective Actions: Clean equipment, utensils, linens and single-service articles must be stored in a clean and dry location where they are not exposed to contamination. Items must be at least 6” off the floor. Move all items stored improperly.

Additional Comments

A consumer advisory that aligns with WAC 246-215-03620 is required for salmon lox. I will follow up via email. Points next time if observed again.

Some deli meat is sliced/portioned and placed in the freezer but date marking is not reflecting when it was frozen as some deli meat observed today was marked 1/3. Make sure when you remove deli meat from the freezer that the date is marked on the package which would equal “Day 2.” This practice was discussed with food workers during the inspection. Please let me know if you have any questions.

Freezer is making a high pitch noise today. Foods are still maintaining frozen. Unit was recently serviced and the technician has been contacted to come back out.

QUAT sanitizer 3-comp sink: 200 ppm

QUAT sanitizer near mixer: 200ppm

QUAT sanitizer near espresso bar: 0 ppm

FRESH FOODS SEABROOK – 224 Market St Pacific Beach

Jan. 22 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 30

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1) Raw chicken stored over raw pork in the customer-facing cooler. Raw shell eggs stored over ready to eat food in the deli walk-in fridge. Par-cooked steak stored above ready to eat food in the deli walk-in.

Corrective Actions: Raw products must be stored below and away from ready to eat foods to prevent cross contamination. Raw chicken must be stored below raw pork. Corrected by moving removing the pork from the cooler, moving the raw shell eggs and par-cooked steak below and away from ready to eat food.

2) Hot food in the hot case using time as control does not have time/date labels. Temperature/time log is not being used.

Corrective Actions: Food using time as a public health control (TPHC) must be clearly labeled or otherwise marked to ensure food is served or discarded within 4 hours. Corrected by discarding unmarked food or expired food.

Additional Comments

Date marking must be added to opened mozzarella and feta unless the entire product is used within one day.

Packaged tortillas were observed on the floor in the deli walk-in cooler. Corrected during inspection.

Personal blender must be stored in the break room and not in the kitchen.

An opened package of personal gummy bears was observed on a cutting board in the food preparation area. The package was removed and the cutting board was sanitized.

Oster waffle maker must be removed from the kitchen, as it is not an approved appliance.

Personal drinks were observed above food preparation areas and must be relocated below or away from food prep.

Approval from WSDA is required prior to repackaging eggs.

Bagged ice must be stored at least 6 inches off the floor.

Boxes of food service cups stored in the downstairs dry storage area must be elevated at least 6 inches off the floor.

Food stored in boxes on the floor of the downstairs freezer must be elevated at least 6 inches off the floor.

Par-cooked steak requires written procedures and approval from our office.

Hoquiam Homelink – 3003 Cherry St Hoquiam

Jan. 27 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 5

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1) Milk and burritos in the refrigerator are at improper temperature. The refrigerator appears to be running a little warm

Corrective Actions: Food must be maintained at proper temperatures (41°F or below) during service and transport. Corrected by adjusting the temperature. It is possible that someone inadvertently pushed some buttons, adjusting the temperature. continue to monitor and adjust. Recommendation is to set the ambient temperature to 37°F to help create a buffer for when the door is open. Please note that going lower may cause it to freeze up. Move the dial thermometer to the front near the door.

Additional Comments

Refrigerator upgrade since last inspection. Refrigeration is now on a tile floor near the kitchenette.

A microwave is provided for student use. It is not a part of the operational plan for this permit.

No food handling on-site. Foods are still prepared at HMS and transported per an approved plan.

Continue to monitor and adjust the cold holding temperature.

Fuel Express – 740 E Main St Elma

Jan. 28 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 25

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1) Several items observed in the hot case at temperatures of 111 – 130°F. It was noted that a couple bulbs were burnt out in the hot case contributing to the hot holding issue.

Corrective Actions: Hot held food must be maintained at 135°F or above. Corrected by discarding all improperly hot held food.

Additional Comments

Establishment is under new ownership, Fuel Express. A plan review application was left with the PIC today. The application must be submitted along with payment no later than February 5, 2026. Payment submitted in-person at our office must be in the form of cash, check, or money order. Alternatively I can email an invoice for you to pay online.

The following will be considered violations if observed during your next inspection.

One food worker on shift today working without a valid Washington State Food Worker Card. Make sure all food workers have a valid Washington State Food Worker Card. Cards must also be printed and available for review.

Establishment must have at least one staff member who has a valid Certified Food Protection Manager certification. A copy of the certificate must be posted in the establishment.

The hand sink in the back warewashing area must be immediately repaired. The drain line has been disconnected and the hand sink is blocked with equipment. Hand sink must be fully functioning including having hot and cold running water, soap, and paper towels.

The 3-comp sink is leaking in the back as the drainboards are not self-draining. Containers and cardboard are being used to soak up water spilling off the edge. The sink must be replaced.

Make sure the potato slicer on the wall is disassembled, washed, rinsed, and sanitized at least every 4 hours or after each use.

The floors in the walk-in cooler have significant grime buildup and are very sticky. Upgrades may be required as the surface provided does not appear to be smooth, durable, and easily cleanable.

Chemicals in spray bottles must have the common name written or labeled on the bottle.

Ready-to-eat foods that are at high-risk for Listeria (deli meat) must be properly date marked for 7 days. The original package and any other containers used to store the opened product must be date marked.

Please understand hands must be washed BEFORE donning gloves to work with ready-to-eat foods.

It was noted the hand sink by the exit door is having a difficult time draining and took almost a minute to reach proper temperature.

Our office will conduct a follow up inspection within 30 days.

Please reach out with any questions.

Ocean Shores Elementary – 300 Mt Olympus Ave Ocean Shores

Jan. 28 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Kitchen is clean and neatly organized.

Bleach solution is 100 ppm. Good

Some food cards are expired. It is difficult to tell if these are previous employees or current employees who need updated cards. Go through and remove cards from workers who are no longer employed. It should be noted that some employees have current and expired cards.

Westport Shop’n Kart Deli – 108 S Montesano St Westport

Jan. 28 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 10

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1) Commercially prepackaged deli meat held in the customer grab-n-go refrigerator marked for a date past the manufacturer’s use by date. Commercially prepackaged BBQ pork with a use by date of January 5th was held in the walk-in. Turkey and ham slices prepared in the deli were found in the sandwich preparation refrigerator past the expiration date (7 days after preparation).

Corrective Actions: Deli meat must be served or discarded within 7 days of opening or prepared. Commercially prepackaged food cannot be sold or served past the manufacturer’s use by date.

2) Opened turkey chub in the walk-in cooler observed without date marking and unable to determine date package was open.

Corrective Actions: RTE TCS foods at high-risk for Listeria monocytogenes must be date marked. Improperly date marked food must be discarded if past date (7 days after opening). PIC discarded turkey chub.

Additional Comments

The condenser in the walk-in cooler has visible mold growth and must be cleaned and sanitized.

Deep clean the reach-in freezer as it has food debris on the bottom shelf and throughout the unit.

Manager has a copy of the CFPM and will email it to our office. Please post a copy of the certificate on-site.

QUAT bucket: 200 ppm

QUAT 3-comp: 150 ppm

Smoke Town – 3022 Simpson Ave Hoquiam

Jan. 28 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Establishment is under new ownership. A plan review application was left with the owner today. The application must be submitted along with payment ($124) no later than February 5, 2026. Payment submitted in-person at our office must be in the form of cash, check, or money order. Alternatively I can email an invoice for you to pay online. Permit fee for 2026 has already been submitted.

Make sure all grocery items are labeled for individual sale.

Owner discussed remodeling and expanding to add food service such as cooking chicken and installing a hot case near the cash register. You must submit a plan review application for the remodel/menu expansion BEFORE any construction occurs. Full plan review fee applies as the establishment will require significant upgrades including but not limited to adding a hand sink inside the toilet room or immediately adjacent to the toilet room (the one around the corner in the kitchen is not sufficient) and installing a permanently plumbed hand sink with hot and cold running water near the cash register for handwashing. Discussed reaching out to the City of Hoquiam Building Department for any building and plumbing code permits.

Please reach out with any questions.

Safeway #1546 Food Service – 221 W Heron St Aberdeen

Jan. 30 – Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Reinspection is satisfactory. Everything has been corrected.

New flooring throughout the deli and bakery looks good.

Thank you.

Little Caesars Pizza – 319 Wishkah St Aberdeen

Jan. 30 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 50

Blue – 5

Observations & Corrective Actions

1) Food worker put on gloves without handwashing immediately after using their personal cell phone on break. Food worker also observed handling money with gloves on and then proceeding to go back to preparing pizzas.

Corrective Actions: Food workers must wash their hands immediately before engaging in food preparation, when changing tasks, and as often as necessary to remove soil and contamination from hands. Food workers should be aware of when, where and how to wash hands. Education was provided to staff.

2) Large container of parmesan cheese and individual cups of marinara sauce stored without temperature control.

Corrective Actions: TCS food must maintain 41°F or below or if using time as a public health control (TPHC) must be clearly labeled or otherwise marked to ensure food is served or discarded within 4 hours. Corrected by discarding food. You must keep these items in the refrigerator or follow WAC 246-215-03530 requirements.

3) Employee working with food with facial hair unrestrained.

Corrective Actions: Employees working with food must wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings, beard nets, rubber bands or hair clips to prevent hair exposure to food. Clothing that covers body hair should be worn.

4) Floor to wall juncture is not sealed underneath the 3-compartment sink. The coving has deteriorated and is no longer affixed to the wall.

Corrective Actions: Coving must be repaired or replaced underneath the 3-compartment sink by February 27, 2026.

Additional Comments

Grays Harbor County policy 2013-1 states that if any food establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red critical points then they will be placed on a re-inspection status. Re-inspection fees apply. Submit payment in the amount of $176 to our office in the form of cash, check, or money order within 30 days of this report.

NOTES:

Observed a leak underneath the 3-compartment sink. Containers underneath are being used to collect water. It appears the piping above the containers has previously been worked on as there are signs of patch work or possible caulking/putty.

Points will be cited if the following are observed during the reinspection:

-Establishment must have at least one Certified Food Protection Manager.

-Sanitizer in the bucket near the pizza oven didn’t have any available sanitizer (nothing registering on test strips) and the concentration of the sanitizer in the 3-compartment sink is low (150 ppm). You must use your test strips throughout the day to make sure concentration is maintaining 200-400 ppm.

-Do not store boxes of single-use articles on the floor such as sauce cups and lids. All boxes containing single-use articles and food must be at least 6 inches off the floor.

-You must keep the front door closed. It was propped open today which allows entrance of insects and other pests.

-Keep all employee food and employee personal items away from food, utensils, and single-service articles (cups, lids, etc.) used in the establishment. We found a bottle of hairspray stored next to an open package of cups and personal food in a container held together with tape in the walk-in cooler stored above a box of string cheese.

-Scoop for parmesan cheese was stored directly in product. The handle for the scoop must be stored so that it is above the level of food or stored in a separate container.

GHC Fair Pavilion – 32 Elma McCleary Rd Elma

Jan. 31 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 5

Blue – 3

Observations & Corrective Actions

1) Chicken patties and cheese slices in the 7-Up reach-in refrigerator and shrimp and eggs stored in the walk-in cooler were elevated today at 44°F and 45°F. It was noted that the walk-in cooler ambient air temperature was 50°F

Corrective Actions: Cold held food must maintain 41°F or less. Have the walk-in cooler serviced

2) Floor in the walk-in cooler has accumulations of grime and debris. Ketchup or cocktail sauce has spilled.

Corrective Actions: Non-food contact surfaces of the equipment must be kept clean and free of dust, dirt and food residue. Pull shelves out from the wall to clean the floors. You can also remove the bottom rack to allow for easier cleaning.

Additional Comments

Walk-in cooler is running warm today. Ambient air temperature is reading 47°F with our thermometer. All TCS foods inside this unit must be pulled and placed into other refrigeration equipment until the walk-in cooler can be serviced. The 7-Up reach-in refrigerator must also be serviced as the ambient air temperature is about 43°F and TCS food temperatures were elevated in this unit as well. After the walk-in cooler and 7-Up reach-in have been serviced, email a copy of the service report to our office.

Monsters Mochas – Aberdeen – 922 E Wishkah St Aberdeen

Feb. 2 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 25

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1) A food employee was observed entering food prep area from outdoors and starting food prep without washing hands.

Corrective Actions: Food workers must wash their hands immediately before engaging in food preparation, when changing tasks, and as often as necessary to remove soil and contamination from hands. Food workers should be aware of when, where and how to wash hands. Food worker stopped food preparation and properly washed hands. PIC will train employees on when they must wash hands.

Additional Comments

Cold brew must have a date label and be used within 7 days.

Bleach sanitizer solution was over 200 ppm. Test strips must be used when making sanitizer solution. Points will be cited next time.

Cinnamon roll source is unknown. Cinnamon roll service must pause until source is verified.

A personal item was observed on the top shelf of the freezer. Only food can be stored in the freezer.

Oakville School District – 103 School St Oakville

Feb. 3 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Great temperature control. Foods in salad bar are below 41°F as required, which can be difficult. Tomatoes are cut and cooled in advance to facilitate proper temperature control before placement in salad bar.

Heat sanitizing warewashing machine rinse temperature is above 190°F.

Kitchen is clean and organized to prevent food contamination.

Bleach solution is too strong. Immediately remake the solution. Use 1 teaspoon per gallon of water and use test strip to verify concentration (i.e. 50 ppm – 100 ppm). A vile of test strips given to PIC. The code requires establishments to have and use test strips.