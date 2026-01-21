Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from Jan. 5 to Jan. 15.

Evergreen Coffee Co.- 315 Lincoln St., Hoquiam

Jan. 5 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 40

Blue – 5

Observations & Corrective Actions

Person-In-Charge (PIC) does not provide correct responses to key food safety questions about food operation such as proper handwashing, using sanitizer test strips, and proper storage of the ice scoop for the ice machine.

Corrective Actions: Person-In-Charge (PIC) must be knowledgeable about foodborne disease prevention and requirements to control food safety risks at the food establishment. Corrected by talking over key food safety requirements. Owner must train employees on food safety requirements.

2. A food worker was observed washing their hands with a short duration of about 12 seconds and hands were not dried afterwards. The only option for drying hands after using the restroom is a used cotton dish towel.

Corrective Actions: Ensure all food employees wash their hands and exposed portions of their arms for at least 20 seconds by using soap and vigorously rubbing lathered hands and arms together and thoroughly rinsing with clean water at a handwashing sink. Hands must be dried with a single-use paper towel after washing hands. Food worker rewashed hands with proper procedure before returning to food handling. PIC will provide training to food workers on how to properly wash hands.

3. Single-use towels were provided at the handwashing sink at the espresso bar and the bathroom. No paper towels were available in the establishment.

Corrective Actions: Hand drying devices such as disposable paper towels, or a heated air hand drying device must be provided at all handwashing sinks. PIC called owner to bring in paper towels and stocked handwashing sinks.

4. No test kit available to measure sanitizer concentration. The test strips available were only for chlorine. The sanitizer concentration was not chlorine based.

Corrective Actions: Test strips or another device that accurately measures the sanitizer concentration must be provided.

Additional Comments

Clog in drain is preventing proper drainage. Food workers have been trained to slowly drain sinks until issue is fixed. We will check on this at the next inspection.

There was no sanitizer measured in the sanitizer bucket or the three comp sink. Both the sanitizer bucket and the sanitizer in the three comp sink were remade. Maintex Professional sanitizer solution – 400ppm quat. Test strips were provided by our office for testing concentration during the inspection.

PIC had a current Food worker card on their phone. Owner must post all food worker cards on the wall for review.

Ice scoop was being stored inside of the ice machine. Corrected during inspection by adding a container to hold the ice scoop.

Grays Harbor County policy 2013-1 states that if any food establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red critical points then they will be placed on a re-inspection status. Re-inspection fees apply. Submit payment in the amount of $176 to our office in the form of cash, check, or money order within 30 days of this report.

Wishkah Valley School Dist. #117 – 4640 Wishkah Rd., Aberdeen

Jan. 12 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Great temperature control. Staff use temperature logs to monitor walk-in cooler.

Bleach solution is 100 ppm = good

Foods such as peas, carrots and oranges in the walk-in are covered to help prevent contamination.

Stevens Elementary – 301 S Farragut, Aberdeen

Jan. 14 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Lunch starts around 11:15 a.m.

Walk-in cooler does not have adequate lighting. The bulb is burned out. Replace immediately. It is possible the light has condensation impacting its ability to operate properly. Maintenance and repairs are expected.

Orange slices are behind a sneeze guard to prevent contamination. – Good.

Deli meats are date marked 1/7/25. Today is 1/14/25. TCS foods such as deli meats must be used or discarded within 7 days of opening the package. The day it is opened counts as day 1.PIC and food staff became aware of the expiration during breakfast. Monitor dates at closing so they are discarded prior to the expiration. CDI – PIC discarded the meat.

Miller Junior High – 518 N H St., Aberdeen

Jan. 15 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 5

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1. Corn Dogs and hamburgers hot holding with internal temperatures of 130°F to 131°F

Corrective Actions: Hot held food must be maintained at 135°F or above. Corrected by rapidly reheating improperly held food to 165°F for at least 15 seconds and return to hot holding 135°F.

Additional Comments

Open package of deli meat is date marked as required.

The metro warmer may be experiencing some issues holding temperature. Unit turned up to help facilitate proper hot holding. Use a metal stem thermometer to evaluate food temperatures and adjust as needed. A dial thermometer has been added to the unit since the digital thermometer is not working.

Foods in the walk-in are slightly warm. Turn the holding temperature down.

Lake Quinault Lodge – 345 S Shore Rd., Quinault

Jan. 15 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 20

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1. The Person in Charge (PIC) and facility manager were unaware of the requirement to notify the health department of construction activities and changes in operations. At the time of inspection, the kitchen was closed and under renovation, and a pop-up tent had been set up outside for temporary food service.

Corrective Actions: The health department must be informed of plans to remodel a food establishment, a change of type of food establishment, or significant changes to the methods of food preparation or style of service.

2. Food thermometer was unavailable.

Corrective Actions: A thermometer must be provided and readily accessible. At least one thermometer must have a thin probe. PIC will provide a thermometer before operating.

3. Significant changes to the food process and physical facilities were made without approval.

Corrective Actions: Plans must be submitted for review before construction, conversion, or remodeling of the physical facility, or when significant changes to the menu or food process takes place. Management must submit plans outlining the changes within 7 days.

Additional Comments

The establishment is currently under renovation, and the kitchen is not in use at this time. Floor plans must be submitted to this office for review and approval prior to the installation of kitchen equipment. Upgrades may be required, such as installation of a designated produce washing sink. A pre-operational inspection will be required prior to reopening the kitchen. A compliance plan outlining reopening requirements will be sent to the email address on file.

The projected timeline for completion of construction is March 2026.

No breakfast service is currently offered. Dinner service is limited to Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A recurring Temporary Food Establishment permit is required for the time being. Food will be cooked and served outside of the facility under a pop-up tent. A Temporary Food Operational Agreement was reviewed and signed by the Chef during today’s inspection.

The temporary food setup was inspected prior to the start of food service and was found to be satisfactory at the time of inspection.