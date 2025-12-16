Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2.

Frontager’s Pizza MFU – 21 Seabrook Ave., Pacific Beach

Nov. 22, Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 70

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: Hands were not being washed.

Corrective Actions: Food workers must wash their hands immediately before engaging in food preparation, when changing tasks, and as often as necessary to remove soil and contamination from hands. Food workers should be aware of when, where and how to wash hands. Food worker stopped food preparation. PIC will train employees on when they must wash hands.

2: Dedicated handwashing sink did not have running water. Soap at the sink was out.

Corrective Actions: A handwashing sink must be available during food preparation activities for employees. Each handwashing sink must have soap, running water, and single-use towels or other approved drying method. PIC turned the water on and provided dish soap as a substitute for hand soap.

3: Handwashing sink was inaccessible due to a sanitizer bucket blocking the sink.

Corrective Actions: Handwash sinks must be maintained to be accessible at all times for employee use. PIC moved the sanitizer bucket that was blocking the handwashing sink.

4: Pizza was hot holding with internal temperatures of 106°F.

Corrective Actions: Hot held food must be maintained at 135°F or above. Corrected by rapidly reheating pizza to 165°F for at least 15 seconds and return to hot holding 135°F.

5: Dish soap in squeeze bottle observed without a label.

Corrective Actions: Working containers of chemicals taken from bulk supplies must be clearly identified with the common name of the product. Corrected by labeling container with contents or discard.

Additional Comments

Grays Harbor County policy 2013-1 states that if any food establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red critical points then they will be placed on a re-inspection status. Re-inspection fees apply. Since this is your first reinspection in the calendar year, the reinspection fee is $170. Our office will return to conduct a re-inspection within 30 days. If any previously cited red violations are observed again, a 2nd re-inspection will be required with a fee of $260 and a 2nd re-inspection will occur within 10 days.

Duffy’s Restaurant #1 – 1605 Simpson Ave., Aberdeen

Nov. 24, Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 15

Blue – 8

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: Multiple food workers with expired Food Worker Cards.

Corrective Actions: All food employees must have a valid Washington State Food Worker Card within 14 days of hire. PIC shall make sure all staff have valid cards within 48 hours.

2: Handwashing sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a dishwashing sponge and steel wool. Handwashing sink in the waitress station was blocked and appears to be used as a dump sink.

Corrective Actions: Handwash sinks must be maintained to be accessible at all times for employee use. PIC removed items from the hand sinks. Hand sinks must ONLY be used for the purpose of handwashing.

3: Ice machine in the waitress station has visible buildup of grime/mold.

Corrective Actions: Equipment, food contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Discard all ice and deep clean and sanitize the unit.

4: Flooring throughout the kitchen underneath equipment and in the exterior storage shed have accumulations of dirt, grime, and/or debris.

Corrective Actions: Non-food contact surfaces of the equipment must be kept clean and free of dust, dirt and food residue.

Additional Comments

Establishment must have at least one staff member with a valid Certified Food Protection Manager certification. PIC will send an email with a copy of the certificate. The certificate must be posted for review by our office during inspections. If you do not have a staff member with a valid certificate you must obtain the CFPM by Jan. 24, 2026.

Establishment has replaced an oven, convection oven, and reach-in refrigerator.

More shelving is needed in the walk-in coolers. Food containers must be at least 6 inches off the floor. Points next time.

The condenser in the walk-in cooler by the food preparation area is leaking. Have this unit serviced.

Consumer advisory – Add an asterisk (*) for one biscuit and sausage gravy and the Swedish pancake breakfast.

QUAT sanitizer solution: 400ppm

Dishwasher final rinse temp: 183 degrees F

Central Park Elementary – 601 School Rd., Aberdeen

Nov. 25 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Temp logs look good and align with district’s transportation plan. Foods are delivered cold and heated on-site.

The kitchen is very clean. Keep up the good work.

Wiping cloth solution is quat and is at 200 ppm.

“Temp Rite” sticker used to check dishwasher function. Sticker indicates warewashing machine is working properly. (Taylor Precision Products is the company that makes the Temp Rite stickers).

Cosmopolis School District – 1439 Fourth St., Cosmopolis

Dec. 1 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Great Temperature Control observed and food logs look good.

Lunch service times occur later than previous years. 1st lunch is at 11:00 AM, 2nd lunch is at 11:20 AM and 3rd lunch is at 11:40 AM

School district has approximately 12-14 food workers with valid food cards.

St. Mary School – 518 N H St., Aberdeen

Dec. 2 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Chicken patties recently placed in oven. Food workers explained that the patties are heated to a temperature of 165F or greater in approximately 40 minutes.

Oranges soaking in a tub in the prep sink. Remember to rinse off produce after soaking.

Cold storage is at proper temperature and the kitchen is clean and organized.