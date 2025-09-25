Grays Harbor County health inspections conducted from Sept. 16-19

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Simpson Elementary – 519 W Simpson Ave., Montesano

Sept. 16

Red — 10

Blue — 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Not complying with conditions of approved plans. The 3-compartment sink is out of service. Food establishments are required to have warewashing sink facilities. No notification that the sink was taken out of service.

Corrective Actions: Permit holder must comply with the provisions of this chapter including the conditions of an approved plan, which requires an operational 3-compartment sink. Take action to make the 3-compartment sink operational. Develop and implement a risk control plan for use of the mechanical dishwasher.

Additional Comments

High lead test results have caused the district to discontinue the use of the 3-compartment warewashing sink. The 3-compartment sink is now labeled “handwashing only”. The faucets have not been replaced at this time. The handsink and prep sink are still in use. The district has replaced the faucet for the prep sink as part of a remediation plan but the sink has not yet been retested.

Water used in food establishments must meet drinking water quality standards. Considering many issues with the sinks involve lead test remediation, you must develop and implement a risk control plan for the ongoing use of any sink facility that requires remediation (i.e. re-testing, fixture replacement, restricted use, daily conditioning/flushing, etc.) and/or for any sink that is out of service. Our office will contact you to clarify our expectations for the risk control plan. At a minimum, a risk control plan that involves conditioning/flushing must be documented. Your risk control plans shall remain in place until remediation is complete per an approved “remediation plan”.

A mechanical dishwasher is a high heat sanitizer. The sanitizing temperature is 184 degrees F. The mechanical dishwasher is being used for all warewashing activities while the 3-compartment sink is out of service. Monitor sanitizing temperature per an approved risk control plan with contingencies for warewashing should the unit fail to reach the required sanitizing temperature.

Jack In The Box #8421 – 400 E Heron St., Aberdeen

Sept. 17

Red — 5

Blue — 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

There are several food workers (FWs) who do not have a current WA FWC. Must have a current WA FWC to work with exposed foods. Corrective Actions: Correct within 7 days.

Additional Comments

Discussed complaint with manager, see complaint for more details.

Peppermint Parlor/Playtime – 748 Pt Brown Ave. NW, Ocean Shores

September 18, 2025, Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red — 0

Blue — 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

None

Additional Comments

Dishes must be air dried. A towel cannot be used to dry dishes.

Food workers are using napkins instead of gloves while handling ice cream cones. We recommend using gloves to prevent bare-hand contact, especially during busy times. Gloves will be required if bare-hand contact is observed.

Keep gloves at the front counter so they are easily accessible for employees.

Water in the ice cream scoop bath was 70°F. It must be maintained at 41°F or below, or 135°F or above.

Boxes of cups were stored on the ground in the dry storage area. Cups must be stored at least 6 inches off the floor.

Lemons are being batch washed in the 3-compartment sink. Wash, rinse, and sanitize the sink before and after using it for produce washing. Our office will follow up with a compliance plan.

We will research the safety of fudge stored at room temperature in the kitchen. Our office will follow up with additional information.

Canned chili was cooled after heating. Cooling food after heating is not allowed because this establishment was not approved for cooling. The cooled chili was discarded during inspection.

The men’s restroom needs paper towels.

The women’s restroom needs a self-closing hinge

The kitchen floor is chipping. Upgrades may be required in the future. The floor must be smooth and easily cleanable.

A sick worker policy must be posted and enforced.

The knife used for bananas must be replaced immediately. The wood handle is no longer cleanable.

Beacon Elementary – 1717 Beacon Ave., Montesano

Sept. 18

Red — 10

Blue — 10

Observations & Corrective Actions

Significant changes to the food handling process; designated sink usage were made without approval. Staff are using the 3-comparment warewashign sink to rinse produce and not the approved prep sink.

Corrective Actions: Use the properly plumbed food prep sink to rinse produce. Considering the issues with lead, you must develop a Risk Control Plan for use of the 3-compartment warewashing sink

No test kit available to measure sanitizer concentration.

Corrective Actions: Test strips or another device that accurately measures the sanitizer concentration must be provided.

Warewashing machine does not have sanitizer/detergent dispense. No verification available. The sanitizing dispense is not operating properly. Bleach concentration is reading 0 ppm when tested.

Corrective Actions: Warewashing machines must have sanitizer and detergents automatically dispensed. Visual verification or alarms must be incorporated to signal if sanitizers or detergents are not being delivered. Immediately have the mechanical dishwasher service and do not operate until it is fixed (i.e. able to properly dispense sanitizer). Replace unit if it can’t be repaired. You must use the 3-compartment warewashing sink until this issue is corrected. Considering the issues with lead, you must develop a Risk Control Plan for use of the 3-compartment warewashing sink.

Food contact surfaces are not being properly sanitized before use, after cleaning. Dishmachine is not working properly.

Corrective Actions: After cleaning and rinsing of the food-contact surface, the surface shall be effectively sanitized before coming in contact with food and before use. Use the 3-compartmen sink to wash, rinse and sanitize.

Additional Comments

Water used in food establishment must meet drinking water quality standards. Considering many issues with the sinks involve lead test remediation, you must develop and implement a risk control plan for the ongoing use of any sink facility that requires remediation (i.e. re-testing, fixture replacement, restricted use, daily conditioning/flushing, etc.) and/or for any sink that is out of service. Our office will contact you to clarify our expectations for the risk control plan. At a minimum, a risk control plan that involves conditioning/flushing must be documented. Your risk control plan shall remain in place until remediation is complete per an approved “remediation plan”.

Leftover breakfast sandwiches from this morning that are being saved for tomorrow are not date marked as required. Immediately date mark and use or discard within 7 days. I will send you the date marking tool kit.

Comfort Inn & Suites – 829 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, Ocean Shores

Sept. 19

Red — 0

Blue — 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

None

Additional Comments

Reopening inspection conducted today. Inspection is satisfactory.

The new hand sink installed has hot and cold running water, soap, and paper towels. However, it appears the hot water at the 3-compartment sink is now being diverted to the new hand sink. Staff worked to resolve plumbing issues during inspection – it appears the water line was clogged. Re-checked the water and hot water is now available at both the hand sink and the 3-comp sink.

Serv It warmer replaced the broken warmer. Temperatures of TCS foods are maintaining 135°F or above. Make sure to stir food throughout breakfast to ensure even heat distribution and take temperatures to ensure food is maintaining 135°F or above.

A countertop refrigerator provided in the breakfast bar area for milk, butter, and cream cheese.

Any leftover waffle mix at the end of offering breakfast shall be discarded. You must remake a new waffle mix every morning.

The domestic griddle has been removed and replaced with an NSF certified induction burner.

Bagged ice has been purchased and the Igloo cooler has been removed.

Food Worker Cards are all posted.

Avantco refrigerator has been purchased to replace the domestic Samsung refrigerator.

Self-closing hinges have been provided on restroom doors outside of the breakfast area.

The manager is working on obtaining their Certified Food Protection Manager exam through The Always Food Safe Company. Establishment will remain on a step-up inspection frequency status until further noted by our office.

Kookamungas – 668 Ocean Shores Blvd. #10, Ocean Shores

Sept. 19

Red — 0

Blue — 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

None

Additional Comments

Sanitizer in 3-comp sink is at 25 ppm.

Datemark cold brew if kept for more than 24 hours.

Food worker cards must be available to review

Sanitizer buckets need to be remade – the concentration was 25 ppm or below in both buckets.

Defrost refrigerator unit below espresso machine.