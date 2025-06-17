Grays Harbor County city councils pass numerous measures and approve purchases at recent meetings

Aberdeen

Harbor Regional Health delivered a community update that included an overview of the Grays Harbor County Public Hospital District 2 Board of Commissioners, capabilities and services offered.

Appointed Councilor Kacey Ann Morrison as the Aberdeen City Council’s representative on the Grays Harbor County committee on homelessness.

Authorized the city administrator to sign agreements and other necessary paperwork for the city regarding the new history museum at 118 W. Wishkah Street.

Approved the EMS agreement between the city of Aberdeen and Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Authorized participation in the Utilities & Transportation Commission’s rail safety program.

Voted to authorize city staff to seek bids for the demolition of 209 W. Wishkah Street.

Authorized Mayor Douglas Orr to sign the contract with AMERESCO to assist with modernizing city facilities for energy efficiency.

Approved the purchase of a RAVO street sweeper from Enviro-Clean Equipment for $324,034, using equipment rental reserve funds.

Authorized the purchase and installment of two air compressors for the water treatment plant, not to exceed a budget of $155,000.

Refunded Becky Stucki for the amount of $3,565 for additional water charges, late fees and disconnection fees incurred by the customer because of a city leak that was not repaired in a timely manner.

Approved the Historic Preservation Commission’s recommendation to add four properties to the Local Historic Register — 410 W. Wishkah Street (Thunderbird Motel), 413 E. Wishkah Street (Star Wars Building), 212 E. Wishkah Street (Central Building), and 209 E. Wishkah Street (Grays Apartments).

Passed an ordinance relating to the Code of Ethics, amending Aberdeen Municipal Code Chapter 2.24, with a vote of 7-5.

Appointed Susan Ogilvie to the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Board.

Hoquiam

The city of Hoquiam officially proclaimed the week of June 9-13 “RanaèJah Burtenshaw Week.”

Awarded paving of Aberdeen Avenue from 22nd to 21st and a portion of 21st (Street Repair) — $37,000; 700 Block of 8th Street (Water Main Break Repair) — $16,500; Bay Avenue and 28th (Stormwater Repair) — $25,000; Police Department Shooting Range – $18,000 to Lakeside Industries.

The Friends of the Hoquiam Library is donating funds to make masonry repairs at the Hoquiam Library near the parking lot entrance and on the stairs facing K Street. The council voted to award the contract to Tikka Masonry for $5,445.00

Voted to purchase a new sound system for Olympic Stadium from Pro Acoustics for $24,869.

Authorized purchase of three parcels of property from Paul Willis/Willis Enterprises, Inc., for $83,171 for the North Shore Levee project.

Resolved to enter into the Water Quality Financial Assistance Agreement and accept a loan of $3.2 million from the Washington State Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund, to be paid back at an interest rate of 1.2% for a term of 20 years, to improve and protect water quality to the Hoquiam River, Grays Harbor and the Pacific Ocean through the design of improvements to the K Street Pump Station.

Approved a lease agreement with the Grays Harbor Conservation District for the property at 523 Levee Street with an annual rent of $22,000.

Ocean Shores

Announced three vacancies on the Parks Board, two on the Radio Board, one vacancy on the Library Board of Trustees, one on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC), and one on the Airport Advisory Committee.

Appointed Robert Doering and Laura Aunan to the Parks Board.

Councilor Richard Wills led a lengthy discussion regarding a proposed ordinance of the city related to short term occupation facilities standards.

Passed an ordinance to modify accessibility to camping permits and displaying permits.

Authorized the purchase of two unmanned remote-control rescue buoys from Blue Skies Drones for $14,999.

Awarded the Convention Center electric sign (reader board) contract to Security Signs for $90,443 to be paid for by LTAC funds, passed 6-1, only Rich Hartman voted no.

Approved the purchase of a John Deere 620G Motor Grader from Pape Machinery Inc, for $379,712.

Approved the purchase of a Classic Trailer Jet Sewer Cleaner from SWS Equipment LLC, for $112,576.

Voted to hire a Public Works Director.