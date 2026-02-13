Grays Harbor College to conduct small business workshops

Grays Harbor College Community Education and the Washington Small Business Liaison Team are hosting free Small Business Requirements and Resources workshops in Ilwaco, Raymond and Aberdeen next week. Office hours will be held after the Raymond and Aberdeen events.

Experts from various state agencies will be on hand at three campuses in Aberdeen, Ilwaco and Raymond to share information about requirements for small businesses and the resources they can offer to help you get started on the next phase of entrepreneurship.

Learn how to plan, start and grow your business. Meet with state agency representatives in person. Get free resources, information, and answers to your business questions.

Ilwaco

Wednesday, Feb. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Columbia Education Center

208 Advent Ave. SE

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ilwaco-small-business-requirements-and-resources-workshop-tickets-1979786353277

Raymond

Thursday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon

Riverview Education Center

600 Washington Ave.

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/raymond-small-business-requirements-and-resources-workshop-tickets-1979758751720

Aberdeen

Friday, Feb. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Grays Harbor College

1620 Edward P Smith Dr.

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aberdeen-small-business-requirements-and-resources-workshop-tickets-1979755905206