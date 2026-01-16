Grays Harbor city councils get off to a running start in 2026

Aberdeen

2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday of every month

6:30 p.m at City Hall

https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/275/City-Council

Jan. 14 meeting

Re-elected Sydney Swor as council president.

Held swearing-in ceremony for newly elected student council representative Justin Jacobs and alternate Aidan Vicario.

Awarded LTAC grants as recommended except for $18,200 for Intermountain Foundation, which was denied by the council.

Passed resolutions adopting the surplus personal property and investment policies.

Voted to surplus a 1995 Ford F250 truck from the Street Department.

Awarded the Reservoir Recoating Project contract to Coatings Unlimited for $1.9 million and the construction management contract for the Reservoir Recoating Project to Gray and Osborne of Seattle for $250,300.

Voted to adopt the job classification and description for MTP Police Services Specialist.

Approved the hiring of the Lateral Police Officer at the top step of the Police Officer pay scale.

Appointed Anna Loup to the library board.

Cosmopolis

https://cosmopolis-wa.municodemeetings.com/

The Cosmopolis City Council holds its regular meetings on the third Wednesday during the months of January through September. The city council meetings are held at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

Elma

https://www.cityofelma.com/meetings

First, third, and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

6 p.m. at City Hall

Jan. 5 meeting

Mayor Josh Collette administered the oath of office for new council member Jacob Cristelli, who is filling position 2 on the council.

Approved the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. agreement

Tabled the Grays Harbor Search and Request request for further discussion.

Approved 2026 A2Z Cleaning contract

Approved Elma Theatre Demo Change Order 1 – Tank Removal for a new contract value of $747,036.

Approved Elma Theatre Demo Montrose Task Order #1 for a new contract value of $116,091.

Approved the Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) Grant Agreement for 2026 street maintenance at multiple locations along Main Street. The TIB grant will provide $144,875 and the city’s match is $7,625 for a total of $152,500.

Approved the TIB Grant Agreement to complete ADA improvements to the intersections of W Main Street from 12th to 14th streets. In total, the project will cost $388,700 ($369,265 from TIB and $19,435 for the city’s match).

Approved the consultant agreement to begin the design of the Main Street ADA 12th to 14th streets project. Of the $44,850 cost, TIB will cover $42,579 and the city’s match is $2,271.

Appointed Councilor Mike Cooper as mayor pro tem.

Appointed Jim Sorensen to the alternative position for the Grays Harbor Council of Governments.

Approved Res. 742 Final Acceptance of 316 W Young Project

Committee assignments are:

Finance and Capital Projects Mike Cooper and Jim Sorensen

Legislative and Advocacy: Jacob Cristelli and Mike Cooper

Next council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Hoquiam

https://www.cityofhoquiam.com/page/hoquiam-city-council

2nd and 4th Monday of each month

7 p.m. at City Hall

Jan. 12 meeting

Approved the purchase of 10 L3 Harris XL-185P mobile radios and necessary accessories at a total cost of $34,936 from RACOM Corporation.

Approved the Hoquiam Fire Department’s joining the Washington State Association of Fire Marshals’ Mobile Food Preparation Vehicle Inspection Program.

Passed a resolution updating the Building and Planning Fee Schedule.

McCleary

https://www.cityofmccleary.com/meetings

Second and fourth Wednesday of each month in person and virtual

McCleary Community Center at 6: 30 p.m.

Jan. 14 meeting

The Planning Commission is looking for community members, and the seat for Council Position 2 is open. Interested applicants should contact city hall.

Mayor Brycen Hoff welcomed Police Officer Ed Owen to the department.

Approved the professional services contract for Tara Dunford, CPA

Approved the police department firearm purchase for $5,580

Approved resuming service for Loomis Armored Truck services for 2026

On Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. a public workshop will be held at the McCleary Community Center to discuss Rognlin’s vision for its property.

Montesano

https://www.cityofmontesano.com/government/city_council.php

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Montesano

City Hall at 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 meeting

Committee appointments were announced

Approved appointing Scott Roth as mayor pro tem

Approved the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. agreement

Approved contract with Younglove & Coker

Oakville

https://www.oakvillecityhall.com/

Second and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

Oakville City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 meeting

New council member Jason Edwards was sworn in by Clerk Treasurer Penny Jo “PJ” Haney

Approved removing bank signers for the checking and savings accounts

Approved the hearing examiner contract

A council workshop is scheduled for Jan. 26 and the next city council meeting will be on Feb. 2

Ocean Shores

https://www.osgov.com/government/city_council.php

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

Jan. 13 meeting

Elected Councilor Denise Siers as mayor pro tem

Held a swearing in ceremony for Municipal Court Judge Sean Taschner

Appointed Brant Hill to the Planning Commission

Approved the Tech Connect three-year automation software support agreement for water and wastewater utilities at a total cost of $62,101

Voted to award the fire department modular flooring installation for the South Fire Station to North Coast Construction for $14,708

Awarded the South Fire Station Communications System Installation to US Digital Designs for $74,871.

Westport

https://www.ci.westport.wa.us/government/city_council/index.php

2nd and last Monday of each month (7 p.m.) and the 3rd Thursday of each month (1 p.m.)

City Council Chambers

Jan. 12 meeting

Approved expenditure request for Wastewater Department generator repairs, not to exceed $18,000.

Voted to approve an amendment to the LeMay Garbage and Recycling Services contract.

Jan. 15 meeting

Elected Tom Aronson mayor pro tem.

Ocosta School District Superintendent Heather Sweet delivered a presentation about the district.

Approved Amendment No. 5 to the contract for professional engineering services with Gray & Osborne, Inc., in an amount not to exceed $20,000, for preparation of contract documents and bid-phase services for the Skatepark Project.

Authorized the mayor and city administrator to negotiate an employment contract with Ronald Phillips for the position of Police Chief, including a starting salary of $125,000 per year and a $25,000 signing bonus, with the final agreement subject to review and approval by the city’s legal counsel.