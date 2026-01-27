Goldberg Distinguished Service Award presented to Weyerhaeuser employees

Kyle Williams, the area manager for Weyerhaeuser in Aberdeen, Brenda Schumacher, the Aberdeen area’s administrative assistant, and the Aberdeen Operating Area in general, were presented with the Jane F. Goldberg Distinguished Service Award at the Aberdeen School Board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Williams was recognized for his years of service on the Agriculture Education Advisory Committee in the Career and Technical Education Program at Aberdeen High School. In addition, he recently spearheaded the volunteer effort by Weyerhaeuser employees to reside the AHS greenhouse and aquaculture facilities, has devoted years of volunteer service at Career Day, Business Week and Senior Boards at AHS, has ensured donations of T-shirts for the GEAR UP fall family engagement effort and assisted with donations to help outfit students through the Cat’s Closet at AHS.

Schumacher was honored for her years of service on behalf of Aberdeen students and schools, especially her leadership during Rotary Business Week, her service as a Senior Board panelist, her work establishing the Weyerhaeuser donation match program and her ongoing participation and recruitment for Career Day at AHS.

The board also presented Williams and Schumacher with a plaque for Weyerhaeuser to recognize the overall and ongoing support of the Aberdeen Operating Area employees.

The Jane F. Goldberg Distinguished Service Award was created in 1995 when Mrs. Goldberg stepped down from service on the Aberdeen School Board after 20 years of inspirational and impactful service.