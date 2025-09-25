GHC Culinary Arts Program to host open house

Grays Harbor College welcomed students back to campus on Monday for the start of the 2025–26 academic year. Among them were members of the inaugural cohort of the College’s new Culinary Arts program, a highly anticipated Certificate of Completion that launched this fall.

To celebrate its first cohort of students, the Culinary Arts program is hosting an open house in the Kitchen and Bakery, located on the first floor of GHC’s tulalW Student Center. The open house will take place on Monday, Sept. 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.. The event is free to attend and all are welcome. For more information, contact Dean for Workforce Education Cathy LeCompte by emailing cathy.lecompte@ghc.edu or calling 360-538-4009.

Students in GHC’s Culinary Arts program engage in classroom lectures as well as intensive hands-on experience working in a commercial kitchen. Courses cover food production, service and hospitality, short order service, table service, soups and sauces, protein (meat, poultry, seafood), breakfast preparation, and baking. Safety, sanitation, and professionalism are stressed in every class.

GHC’s Culinary Arts program is supported by the Grays Harbor College Foundation and the CHEF Project, which is sponsored by the Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council and Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.